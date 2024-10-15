The Air Force shot down 12 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 15, the Russian Federation launched nine missiles and almost 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to destroy 12 enemy drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, this night Russia launched:

seven S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea;

two Kh-59 guided air missiles over the Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the airspace of the Kursk region;

17 attack drones from the territory of Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

During the repulse of the attack, the anti-aircraft defense (APD) managed to destroy 12 drones in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa and a number of other regions.

Four drones were lost in location as a result of active countermeasures by EW. Another UAV is currently in the air.

The Russian Federation shelled Mykolaiv — a person was killed

As the head of Mykolayiv OVA Vitaly Kim reported, around 02:30 the enemy attacked the city, first with S-300 type missiles.

Infrastructural facility, restaurant complex, shopping pavilions, residential buildings and cars were damaged. Fires have broken out, liquidation measures are ongoing.

According to him, a woman died as a result of the shelling. Another 16 people were injured.

Kim also reported that on the night of October 15, air defense destroyed 3 "Shahedy" in the Mykolaiv region.