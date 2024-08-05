According to military-political expert Oleksandr Kovalenko, the first targets of Ukrainian F-16s will be missiles and drones of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the first combat missions of Ukrainian F-16s
He emphasized that the F-16 is capable of countering Iranian drones of the Shahed-136 type used by the Russian invaders.
However, Kovalenko warns that there are certain risks when performing such tasks.
He believes that F-16s can also be used to destroy the aircraft of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
At the same time, Kovalenko predicts that these will most likely be separate operations.
Will the F-16s be able to counteract the dropping of KAB aerial bombs by the Russian aviation
According to the aviation expert, member of the Public Council of the State Aviation Service, Bohdan Dolintse, on the air of the Espresso channel, the F-16s in service with Ukraine are capable of driving the aircraft of the Russian invaders away from the Ukrainian borders and significantly reducing the use of anti-aircraft missiles by war criminals of the Russian army.
The analyst explained that, depending on the weight, the range of the KAB aerial bomb is 50-70 km.
He added that it had already been announced that Ukrainian F-16s would operate at a distance of up to 50 km from the front line and would not enter the air defense zone of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
However, he warned that the F-16 is threatened by the air defense systems of the Russian occupiers, ballistic and aviation ballistic missiles.
In particular, the primary danger is posed by enemy "Kinjal" missiles capable of hitting aircraft locations.
At the same time, in his opinion, the use of these aircraft will allow, including in certain locations, to release some air defense and redeploy them to other places where they are more needed.
