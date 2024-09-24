The analyst predicted the year of the beginning of a large-scale counteroffensive of Ukraine

There is a high probability that a new large-scale counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine will begin as early as 2025. This opinion was shared by analyst and senior researcher of the Council on International Relations Max Booth.

Ukraine may soon be ready for a decisive battle

According to the expert, in order to implement this plan, Ukraine will need even greater support from the West, greater attention to mobilization, the expansion of the defense industry, and the construction of fortifications.

However, what is important to understand is that the next months may be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian defenders, who will do everything possible to maintain their positions in various directions.

Restoring the destroyed energy infrastructure also remains a separate challenge for Ukraine.

The West must show that it will not waver in its support. Ukrainians, who are bearing the brunt of this terrible conflict, certainly do not hesitate, Max Booth emphasized, commenting on the new visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the USA. Share

The analyst also drew attention to the fact that Kyiv constantly has to fight to maintain support from its allies.

Biden still has a chance to change everything

According to Max Booth, Ukraine may find itself in a particularly miserable situation if former President Donald Trump wins.

He pointed out that during his only debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican rejected a call to declare his support for Ukraine's victory in the war.

That is why Booth called on American leader Joe Biden to give Zelensky permission to use Western weapons systems to attack military targets deep in Russia.

The American analyst also mentions the US-made ATACMS missiles previously provided to Ukraine.