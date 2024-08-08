The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 soldiers, a plane and a helicopter of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 587,510 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8431 (+2) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,332 (+9) units;

artillery systems — 16,487 (+36) units;

RSZV — 1142 (+4) units;

air defense equipment — 914 (+4) units;

aircraft — 366 (+1) units;

helicopters — 327 (+1) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,293 (+81) units;

cruise missiles — 2424 (+3) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,285 (+59) units;

special equipment — 2767 (+8) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff reported, a total of 96 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The enemy continues to be most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where almost a third of his offensive actions took place.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Novosergiivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and in the Serebrian Forest.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults by the Russian invaders near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky and Pereizny.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times — all their efforts were concentrated near Chasovoy Yar. There were also two airstrikes by the National Army.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks in the North, New York, Zalizny and Toretsk districts. The Russian aggressor carried out 19 airstrikes on Toretsk and its adjacent territories, dropping more than three dozen guided bombs.