The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 soldiers, a plane and a helicopter of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 587,510 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian soldiers and a significant amount of military equipment.
  • Every day, up to 96 combat clashes take place at the front, the most intense in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • Enemy attacks were also recorded in the Lyman, Siver, Kramatorsk, and Torets directions.
  • The Russian invaders tried to carry out airstrikes and assaults in the specified areas.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks and tried to maintain control over key population centers on the front.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 8431 (+2) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 16,332 (+9) units;

  • artillery systems — 16,487 (+36) units;

  • RSZV — 1142 (+4) units;

  • air defense equipment — 914 (+4) units;

  • aircraft — 366 (+1) units;

  • helicopters — 327 (+1) units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,293 (+81) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2424 (+3) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,285 (+59) units;

  • special equipment — 2767 (+8) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff reported, a total of 96 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. The enemy continues to be most active in the Pokrovsky direction, where almost a third of his offensive actions took place.

  • In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times near Novosergiivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and in the Serebrian Forest.

  • In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults by the Russian invaders near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky and Pereizny.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times — all their efforts were concentrated near Chasovoy Yar. There were also two airstrikes by the National Army.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks in the North, New York, Zalizny and Toretsk districts. The Russian aggressor carried out 19 airstrikes on Toretsk and its adjacent territories, dropping more than three dozen guided bombs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 28 assaults in the areas of ten different settlements. Vozdvizhenka, Zhelanne, Karlivka and Grodivka are the main areas where the occupiers are concentrating their efforts. With the support of aviation, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions.

