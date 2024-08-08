According to retired Major General of the Australian Army Mick Ryan, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will be able to maintain its own offensive in the east of Ukraine for no more than two months.

What is known about the probable failure of the offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine

Mika Ryan emphasized that the Russian occupiers at the end of 2023 had the opportunity to turn the tide of the criminal war against Ukraine, but during the last 6 months they could not implement it.

Russian ground forces managed to recapture only small areas of land. In general, the total area of the territory occupied by Russia from January 2024 is about 930 sq km. It is difficult to call these conquests a success if they came at the cost of the loss of 180,000 soldiers of the Russian army, according to Western intelligence estimates. The Moscow troops did not finish the offensive. They continue to attack on several fronts on the ground and bomb Ukrainian infrastructure from the air. But even the most capable military formations cannot sustain an offensive forever, and after the loss of so many troops, the window of opportunity for Russia may close soon, - notes the retired Australian general.

He noted that in the near future the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation will be forced to stop the offensive and regroup.

In the military institutes, this is called the culmination moment - the time when the attacking force runs out of people, equipment and potential, necessary for an effective fight, - explains Ryan.

He added that Ukraine, for its part, can now carefully study the situation at the front and look for the weak points of the Russian occupiers.

Military Armed Forces

It can cooperate with NATO to train and prepare for new offensive operations. She can manage external expectations. And it can develop a new concept of victory - one that will make Russia's military position truly untenable. It is then and only then that Ukraine will be able to conduct negotiations on favorable terms and win a solid victory, - emphasizes the Australian military officer.

What Ukraine needs to carry out a new counteroffensive

Ryan noted that on the way to conducting a new counteroffensive, the Ukrainian leadership may face additional obstacles.

Ukraine needs to find quick and effective solutions for raising and training more individual soldiers, as well as for equipping new brigades, - emphasizes the retired Major General of the Australian Army.

He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine maintains and develops the potential for effective management of operational and strategic campaigns to destroy enemy targets.