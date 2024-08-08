According to retired Major General of the Australian Army Mick Ryan, the criminal army of the Russian Federation will be able to maintain its own offensive in the east of Ukraine for no more than two months.
Points of attention
Predictions suggest that the Russian army's offensive in Ukraine may come to an end soon due to unsustainable losses and diminishing capabilities.
Ukraine is advised to seize the initiative and prepare for a new counteroffensive while identifying weak points in the Russian occupiers' defense.
The Kyiv strike complex is strategically targeting key Russian facilities, and Ukraine must make decisions on prioritizing goals for future operations.
The Australian general emphasizes the importance of Ukraine's ability to effectively manage military campaigns and maintain operational secrecy for successful surprise attacks.
Ukraine faces challenges in training and equipping new soldiers and brigades for upcoming operations as it aims for a solid victory in negotiations with Russia.
What is known about the probable failure of the offensive of the Russian army in Ukraine
Mika Ryan emphasized that the Russian occupiers at the end of 2023 had the opportunity to turn the tide of the criminal war against Ukraine, but during the last 6 months they could not implement it.
He noted that in the near future the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation will be forced to stop the offensive and regroup.
He added that Ukraine, for its part, can now carefully study the situation at the front and look for the weak points of the Russian occupiers.
What Ukraine needs to carry out a new counteroffensive
Ryan noted that on the way to conducting a new counteroffensive, the Ukrainian leadership may face additional obstacles.
He also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine maintains and develops the potential for effective management of operational and strategic campaigns to destroy enemy targets.