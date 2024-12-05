The DIU shared the details of the combat mission in the north of Kharkiv region

Scouts told the details of the operation to liberate the forest massif in the Liptsi district. It was held from May to October 2024.

The DIU disclosed the details of the combat mission near Liptsi

Knocking out the enemy from their positions by the efforts of the Kraken, Artan, International Legion, Legion "Freedom of Russia" together with the soldiers of the NGU and the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the Russians to abandon the idea of breaking through to Kharkiv and shelling the city with barrel artillery.

The active phase of the operation took place according to the "salami tactic" — the advanced units of "Artan" and "Kraken" captured the first positions of the Russians and secured them. Share

After that, the fighters of the International Legion, as well as the LSR brought their comrades from the "Charter" brigade to these positions, and the shock fists of the DIU went forward again, the assaults and clearing of some areas lasted an average of three to four days.

Then it took about three days to gather forces, organize logistics and determine the next points on which we will strike. We scouted the situation, understood how many forces and means we needed to knock out the enemy, and then advanced again for several days, — said the intelligence officer.

Repeated offensive of the Russia on the Kharkiv region

On May 10, Russian troops tried to break through the Ukrainian border from the Kharkiv region. The hostilities spread to the area of the villages of Liptsi, Hlyboke, Staritsa and the city of Vovchansk.

In October, it was reported that Ukrainian intelligence officers had conducted a successful operation in the Lyptsiv district of the Kharkiv region. It was possible to destroy a regiment of Russians and clear 400 hectares of forest. Share

Then the GUR managed to capture the battalion defense area of the enemy, destroy three motorized rifle battalions, the "Storm" detachment and the reconnaissance company of the 7th separate motorized rifle regiment of the 11th army corps of the Russian Armed Forces.