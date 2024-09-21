The EU Defense Innovation Office has been opened in Ukraine. What prospects

On September 20, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen opened the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv.
- The opening of the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv marks a new stage in Ukraine's collaboration with the European Union in defense technologies.
- Ukraine has become a world leader in drone technology and has great potential in defense technology, offering advanced solutions for combat operations.
- Efforts are being combined to strengthen defense capabilities through joint developments in IT and weapons production, crucial in the confrontation with Russian aggression.
- The Minister of Defense of Ukraine calls on European partners to invest in Ukrainian manufacturers to enhance defense capabilities not only in Ukraine but also in Europe.
- Ukraine's focus is on restoring peace, stability, and the country's future as a full member of the EU through unity and cooperation.
Strengthening the technological capabilities of Ukraine, the IT coalition has already attracted more than 70 million euros from 13 participating countries, creating a secure IT infrastructure for the Defense Forces.
What Ukraine can offer to European partners
Over the past 2.5 years, Ukraine has rapidly become a world leader in drone technology. Today, more than 500 Ukrainian drone manufacturers and thousands of developers create advanced solutions for combat operations. With an annual production capacity of up to 3 million drones, Ukraine has established itself as a real defense and technical center.
Our country has a huge potential in defense technologies, and I urge European partners to invest in Ukrainian manufacturers. Together, we can significantly strengthen the defense capability not only of Ukraine, but also of the whole of Europe, — said Umyerov.
Our main goals are the restoration of peace and stability on the continent, as well as ensuring the future of Ukraine as a full member of the EU. We continue to strengthen our unity and cooperation for the sake of victory!
