The EU Defense Innovation Office has been opened in Ukraine. What prospects

On September 20, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umyerov together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen opened the EU Defense Innovation Office in Kyiv.

This is a new stage in Ukraine's relations with the European Union in the field of defense technologies.

The main focus of this cooperation is joint efforts to strengthen defense capabilities. We pay special attention to joint developments in the field of IT and weapons production, which will be decisive for defeating Russian aggression. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Strengthening the technological capabilities of Ukraine, the IT coalition has already attracted more than 70 million euros from 13 participating countries, creating a secure IT infrastructure for the Defense Forces.

Our drone coalition, which includes 16 participating countries, has secured over €500 million in funding and delivered thousands of drones to Ukraine. Share

What Ukraine can offer to European partners

Over the past 2.5 years, Ukraine has rapidly become a world leader in drone technology. Today, more than 500 Ukrainian drone manufacturers and thousands of developers create advanced solutions for combat operations. With an annual production capacity of up to 3 million drones, Ukraine has established itself as a real defense and technical center.

Our country has a huge potential in defense technologies, and I urge European partners to invest in Ukrainian manufacturers. Together, we can significantly strengthen the defense capability not only of Ukraine, but also of the whole of Europe, — said Umyerov.