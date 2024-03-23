According to Western journalists, the EU is able to compensate Ukraine for the lack of aid from the US, but currently European politicians lack the will to implement this.

European politicians are still hesitant to increase aid to Ukraine

The publication notes that during the EU leaders' summit, a decision was made to find new ways to finance aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, specific decisions regarding the allocation of funds for assistance to Ukraine were not made.

The authors of the article emphasize that, in general, the EU countries allocated more money to Ukraine than the USA.

However, of the 85 billion dollars received by Ukraine from the EU, only 5.6 billion was allocated for military aid.

The rest is humanitarian ($2.2 billion) and financial ($77.1 billion) aid.

According to the latest World Bank data, Russia's GDP is $2.24 trillion, compared to the EU's $16.75 trillion. On paper, this means that Europe could hypothetically survive Russia if the war becomes a war of economic attrition. Or more crudely: yes, Europe does have the money to close the American gap. The difficulty lies in how it works politically, the publication notes.

Why does the EU not have a unified position on aid to Ukraine

The authors of the publication emphasize that all 27 EU member states have their own views on the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

In particular, a number of countries try to maintain neutrality by refusing to provide military aid to Ukraine, others seek to buy weapons from the US and send them to Ukraine, and some want to produce them exclusively within the EU. All this is the cause of procrastination and long discussions.

In the short term, Ukraine urgently needs weapons. So, will Europe be able to fill the funding void in Ukraine left by Washington? The answer is yes, Europe has the means. Journalists of the publication ask a bigger question — does she have the will.

The publication emphasizes that against the background of such a large-scale security crisis as the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, only 18 of the 32 NATO countries raised their own defense spending to 2% of GDP.