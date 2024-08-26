The expert revealed a new attack tactic of Russian Shaheds in Ukraine

The Russian occupiers launch "shahedy" for reconnaissance purposes before the attack. In this way, the enemy is trying to weaken our air defense in order to launch missiles in the future.
Shaheds of the Russian Federation began to fly for hours over Ukraine before the missile attack
In recent months, the enemy actually uses "shahedy" not so much to strike a specific target, but for long flights with a reconnaissance purpose.
This was said by aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse.
Long flights are a novelty of recent months.
According to him, today UAVs fly at a much higher altitude and at a speed of 150 kilometers or more.
Also, in this way, the enemy is trying to weaken our air defense in order to launch missiles in the future. At the same time, he added that this is also done for intelligence purposes.
According to him, during the last few months, the enemy, as a rule, uses drones-shahedi not so much to strike a specific target.
Flying 500-600 kilometers, which is three to four hours of flight, drones provoke ground systems to use expensive missiles against them, which cost from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars for a drone that costs about 60 thousand dollars.
According to him, this is also done to weaken Ukraine's resources, so that later there would be nothing to shoot down enemy missiles.
Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on August 26
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized that today's strike by the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine was one of the largest and aimed at critical civilian infrastructure.
We are talking about a combined strike — more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred "shaheed".
According to him, like most of the previous Russian strikes, this one is just as dastardly, aimed at damaging critical civilian infrastructure.
