The expert revealed a new attack tactic of Russian Shaheds in Ukraine
Shahed
Source:  Kyiv24

The Russian occupiers launch "shahedy" for reconnaissance purposes before the attack. In this way, the enemy is trying to weaken our air defense in order to launch missiles in the future.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers are using Shahed drones for reconnaissance purposes before launching missile attacks, aiming to weaken Ukraine's air defense system.
  • Shahed drones fly at high altitudes and speeds to evade mobile weapons, forcing Ukraine to use expensive missiles against them, leading to significant losses.
  • By leveraging Shahed drones, the Russian Federation targets critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, demonstrating aggressive tactics towards the country.
  • Long flights of Shahed drones have become a recent trend, posing a potential threat by gathering intelligence and weakening Ukraine's defense resources.
  • The massive attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine highlight the continuous threat posed by Shahed drones and the need for enhanced defense measures.

Shaheds of the Russian Federation began to fly for hours over Ukraine before the missile attack

In recent months, the enemy actually uses "shahedy" not so much to strike a specific target, but for long flights with a reconnaissance purpose.

This was said by aviation expert Bohdan Dolintse.

Long flights are a novelty of recent months.

According to him, today UAVs fly at a much higher altitude and at a speed of 150 kilometers or more.

The height of the flight today is 2 or more kilometers. This is done so that neither MANPADS nor other mobile means of destruction could reach UAVs, and they could be destroyed exclusively using ground-based anti-aircraft systems, forcing Ukraine to spend expensive missiles for air defense systems.

Also, in this way, the enemy is trying to weaken our air defense in order to launch missiles in the future. At the same time, he added that this is also done for intelligence purposes.

Of course, the Russians can monitor and understand where air defense is located, where this or that aircraft flies, trying to track it down or hit it when it tries to intercept this or that drone.

According to him, during the last few months, the enemy, as a rule, uses drones-shahedi not so much to strike a specific target.

Flying 500-600 kilometers, which is three to four hours of flight, drones provoke ground systems to use expensive missiles against them, which cost from hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars for a drone that costs about 60 thousand dollars.

According to him, this is also done to weaken Ukraine's resources, so that later there would be nothing to shoot down enemy missiles.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on August 26

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized that today's strike by the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine was one of the largest and aimed at critical civilian infrastructure.

We are talking about a combined strike — more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred "shaheed".

According to him, like most of the previous Russian strikes, this one is just as dastardly, aimed at damaging critical civilian infrastructure.

Russia's ally and supplier of "Shaheds" Iran cynically congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day
Iran
Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
More than 100 rockets and about 100 "shaheds". Zelenskyy made the statement against the backdrop of a massive attack by the Russian Federation
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
