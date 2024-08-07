The General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 54 attacks by the Russian army during the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 54 combat clashes took place on August 7.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 07/08/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The current day is characterized by an increase in the activity of enemy aircraft near the border areas of the Sumy region — by this time, the enemy has already dropped about thirty guided air bombs. He visited, in particular, the districts of Bilovodiv, Kiyanytsia, Zhuravka and a number of other villages and towns. Share

Also, border settlements in the north of Ukraine continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Among them are Bachivsk, Tovstodubov, Kucherivka, Nova Huta, Romashkov and Pokrovka.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians launched two attacks on the defensive lines of our units near Tykhoi and in the Vovchansk area. The battle continues.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful assaults, near Petropavlivka and in the direction of Novoosynovo.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eleven times. Currently, four of them continue in the Nevsky district and in the Serebrian Forest. The situation is under control.

On the Siverskyi direction, during the day, the enemy tried to advance four times in the Verkhnokamyanskyi and Pereiznyi areas. Our soldiers repelled three assaults, another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders, with the support of army aviation, carried out one unsuccessful assault near Chasovoy Yar. Another battle is still going on.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Toretsk, North and New York. Two skirmishes continue. The enemy bombarded Toretsk six times and hit NARs twice, in New York and Kurdyumivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Grodivka, Zhelanne, Novozhelanne and Yasnobrodivka settlements. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repulsed eight attacks, nine more clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are detailed.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked four times near Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka. There were unguided air missiles. The fighting continues.

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders twice tried to break through the Ukrainian defense — they unsuccessfully attacked from the side of Volodymyrivka.

The occupiers did not carry out active offensive actions in the Orihiv direction . However, the NARs hit the districts of Lobkovo, Pyatikhatok, and Novoandriivka — they fired more than fifty rockets.

Dnieper direction — one enemy attack was repulsed.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,230 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed: