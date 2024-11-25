General Staff: the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 25/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, communities in the settlements of Bilovody, Basivka, Novenke, Myropilske, Zhuravka, Rozhkovichi, Volfyne and Ulanov suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire in Sumy Oblast. Stepok was hit by airstrikes of the terrorist army.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times, in the areas of Vovchansk, Kudiivka, and Kozacha Lopan. There are still three clashes going on. Also, the enemy carried out an airstrike with a KAB on Pytomnik.

In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out offensive operations 13 times near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Kruglyakivka, and Zeleny Gai. One battle is ongoing. The enemy actively uses aviation, dropped aerial bombs in the areas of the settlements of Veliky Burlyk, Kupyansk, Kruglyakivka and Bohuslavka.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked four times near Grekivka and Torsky. One battle is still going on. Conducted an air strike on Ivanovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of Chasov Yar.