General Staff: the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 116 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day on November 25. Most of the battles were recorded in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.
Current situation at the front on November 25
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 25/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Today, communities in the settlements of Bilovody, Basivka, Novenke, Myropilske, Zhuravka, Rozhkovichi, Volfyne and Ulanov suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire in Sumy Oblast. Stepok was hit by airstrikes of the terrorist army.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units five times, in the areas of Vovchansk, Kudiivka, and Kozacha Lopan. There are still three clashes going on. Also, the enemy carried out an airstrike with a KAB on Pytomnik.
In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have carried out offensive operations 13 times near Novomlynsk, Kolisnykyvka, Zagryzovy, Kruglyakivka, and Zeleny Gai. One battle is ongoing. The enemy actively uses aviation, dropped aerial bombs in the areas of the settlements of Veliky Burlyk, Kupyansk, Kruglyakivka and Bohuslavka.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked four times near Grekivka and Torsky. One battle is still going on. Conducted an air strike on Ivanovka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the area of Chasov Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers tried four times to dislodge our units from their positions in the Toretsk and Dachnoi districts, two battles are currently underway.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 29 assaults in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Hryhorivka, Petrivka, Dachenske, Pushkine and Pustinka settlements. The defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 20 attacks, nine battles are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 27 times near Sontsivka, Berestki, Kurakhovo, Uspenivka, Elizavetivka, and Hannivka. 23 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. The fighting continues — the hottest at the moment near Kurakhovo. Enemy aircraft attacked Dachny.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times near Rivnopol, Novodarivka, and Suhy Yaliv. Two skirmishes continue, Velika Novosilka was also hit by enemy aircraft.
In the Orihiv direction, the enemy twice tried to storm our positions in the Novoandriivka area.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed two enemy attacks, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Olhivka by NARs.
In Kurshchyna, the Defense Forces repelled ten enemy attacks, eight more clashes are ongoing, today the enemy launched four airstrikes, dropping six guided air bombs on its territory.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,610 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,429 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,236 (+27) units,
artillery systems — 20,787 (+22) units,
RSZV — 1,254 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,004 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,480 (+114) units,
cruise missiles — 2,764 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,948 (+84) units,
of special equipment — 3,681 (+2) units.
