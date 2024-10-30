According to insiders of British journalists, Kyiv and Moscow have already started preliminary negotiations on ending mutual attacks on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine insists on the de-escalation of the war

Anonymous sources of journalists said that these negotiations had every chance to end with an agreement back in August, but this did not happen due to the unexpected breakthrough of the Defense Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia.

There are very early talks about a potential reboot of something. Now there are negotiations on energy facilities, — said one of the insiders. Share

If a concrete agreement can be reached this time, it would be the largest de-escalation of the war since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

What is important to understand is that in October, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi did state that the agreement on the protection of energy facilities may indicate the Kremlin's readiness for broader peace negotiations.

Insiders of the publication in Ukraine draw attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian army have already reduced the number of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks within the framework of current agreements.

What problems can arise

The editorial office of the FT emphasizes that against the background of the onset of winter, Ukraine will face even greater challenges if the aggressor country of the Russian Federation increases its missile terror.

Russia has already managed to destroy almost half of Ukraine's energy generating capacity.

Both Kyiv and Moscow have previously acknowledged that ending attacks on the Ukrainian energy system and Russian oil refining facilities was in their mutual interests. But Putin is unlikely to agree to a deal until Russian forces push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast, where they still control about 600 square kilometers. km of territory... — the publication notes. Share

Another insider said that currently Ukraine is not going to give up attacks on Russian military targets, including oil refineries.