The Russian army bombarded Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft — two people were killed
Ukraine
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Donetsk region
As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on October 5, two civilians were killed and 6 more were injured.

  • Two civilians were killed and 6 more injured in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling with artillery and airstrikes.
  • The aggression displayed by the Russian army poses a significant threat to the safety and well-being of the civilian population in Donetsk region.
  • Military actions by Russian forces damaged residential buildings, electricity grids, gas pipelines, and other vital infrastructure in the region.
  • The events in Donetsk region on October 5 highlight the continuation of aggression and violence, leading to tragic consequences for innocent civilians.
  • The consequences of the Russian occupiers' shelling in Donetsk region on October 3 also resulted in casualties, further underscoring the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict.

Russia killed two people in Donetsk region

According to the investigation, on October 5, 2024, the army of the aggressor state shelled Bakhmut, Volnova and Kramatorsk districts. At 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces, probably with artillery, hit the city of Toretsk. A 65-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:00, the enemy launched an airstrike on the village of Velyka Novosilka. As a result of the attack, a married couple was injured: an 86-year-old man died, and his 76-year-old wife received multiple shrapnel wounds.

At 15:00, the town of Kostyantynivka was also bombed. In the residential quarter, five citizens — three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and 54 and 72-year-old men — suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions, shrapnel injuries and cut wounds of the head and limbs.

Residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars, and a garage were damaged in the epicenters of the hits. Previously, the Russian troops hit "KAB-250" in populated areas.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region

As the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin noted, as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the region on October 3, 2 people were killed and two more civilians were injured.

On October 3, the Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Stara Mykolaivka and Kreminnaya Balka. Another 2 people in the region were injured during the day, — emphasized Filashkin.

