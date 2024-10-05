The Russian army bombarded Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft — two people were killed

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on October 5, two civilians were killed and 6 more were injured.
Russia killed two people in Donetsk region
Around 12:00, the enemy launched an airstrike on the village of Velyka Novosilka. As a result of the attack, a married couple was injured: an 86-year-old man died, and his 76-year-old wife received multiple shrapnel wounds.
At 15:00, the town of Kostyantynivka was also bombed. In the residential quarter, five citizens — three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and 54 and 72-year-old men — suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions, shrapnel injuries and cut wounds of the head and limbs.
Residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars, and a garage were damaged in the epicenters of the hits. Previously, the Russian troops hit "KAB-250" in populated areas.
What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region
As the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin noted, as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the region on October 3, 2 people were killed and two more civilians were injured.
