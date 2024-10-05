The Russian army bombarded Donetsk region with artillery and aircraft — two people were killed

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region on October 5, two civilians were killed and 6 more were injured.

Russia killed two people in Donetsk region

According to the investigation, on October 5, 2024, the army of the aggressor state shelled Bakhmut, Volnova and Kramatorsk districts. At 11:00 a.m., the Russian Armed Forces, probably with artillery, hit the city of Toretsk. A 65-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries. Share

Around 12:00, the enemy launched an airstrike on the village of Velyka Novosilka. As a result of the attack, a married couple was injured: an 86-year-old man died, and his 76-year-old wife received multiple shrapnel wounds.

At 15:00, the town of Kostyantynivka was also bombed. In the residential quarter, five citizens — three women aged 54, 63 and 74 and 54 and 72-year-old men — suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions, shrapnel injuries and cut wounds of the head and limbs.

Residential buildings, power lines, gas pipelines, cars, and a garage were damaged in the epicenters of the hits. Previously, the Russian troops hit "KAB-250" in populated areas.

What is known about the consequences of shelling by the Russian occupiers of Donetsk region

As the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin noted, as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on populated areas in the region on October 3, 2 people were killed and two more civilians were injured.