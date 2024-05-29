Russian army slowed down its offensive near Chasiv Yar

According to Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, the Russian occupation army is trying to regroup in the Chasiv Yar area and has reduced the number of attacks.

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

Voloshyn noted that 405 enemy shellings were recorded in the Chasiv Yar region, of which 293 were fired during the past 24 hours.

According to him, the Russian occupiers conduct most of the shelling in the southern part of the city.

The spokesman of the Khortytsia military unit also added that, in general, the number of enemy shelling increased by 7% compared to last week.

At the same time, as Voloshyn noted, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has carried out 8 attacks in the area of Bilohorivka since the beginning of the day.

Three assaults were carried out using armored vehicles.

Over the past week, the total number of enemy assaults in the area has increased by 1%.

According to Voloshyn, on average, the occupation army of the RF conducts up to 5 assaults per day.

The spokesman of the Khortytsya military unit also emphasised that the number of enemy artillery and mortar attacks has decreased in this direction.

Voloshyn noted that currently most of the buildings have been destroyed and enemy artillery is trying to cover the infantry.

He also added that in the direction of Kramatorsk, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have twice tried to knock out the Ukrainian military from defensive positions.

Unsuccessful assault attempts by the Russian army were repulsed in the Ivanove and Klishchiivka districts.

What the General Staff says

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 40 times.

The largest number of enemy attacks was recorded in the districts of Kupyansk and Pokrovsk.

More than half of all today's fighting took place there and continues.

In the Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the Vovchansk region.

2 enemy attacks near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka were repulsed. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka and Stepova Novoselivka.

In total, the number of enemy attacks in these directions has increased to 10 since the beginning of the day.

In the Pokrovsk region of the Donetsk region, three battles are ongoing near Novoselivka Persha, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also fighting Russian occupiers in the Progres, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha and Nevelske areas.

Assault actions were repulsed, in particular, near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka.

In total, 16 battles took place in the direction and are still ongoing.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation tried to carry out attacks in the Krasnohorivka area three times since the beginning of the day.

One attack has been repelled and two more are being repelled.

The Armed Forces also repelled three enemy offensive attempts near Staromayorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers attacked twice near Mali Shcherbaky, and conducted one attack in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

On the left bank of the Kherson Region, one enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynky area.