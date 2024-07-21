According to Vitaly Sarantsev, the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has already failed its offensive in the Kharkiv region, but is trying to hide it behind unsuccessful attempts of further attacks.
What is currently happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast
Sarantsev emphasized that the Russian occupiers further limited the pace of their own offensive attempts in the Kharkiv Region.
He emphasized that the enemy cannot do this. The occupiers suffer tremendous losses in manpower and equipment.
What the Ukrainian military say
According to the commander of the "Terra" unit of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Mykola Volokhov, the Russian invaders are probably preparing for a new attempt to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv Region.
According to him, potentially, the Russians can once again try to go on the offensive, but it can be at any point of the front.
He added that there is an accumulation of enemy reserves "on the second line, even better to say on the third line - somewhere in the rear."
He also said that the Russian Federation continues to press and storm the positions of the Armed Forces in search of vulnerable places.
At the same time, the fighter added that the Russians are active, but literally driven into the ground - the Ukrainian defenders do not allow them to turn around, causing losses in personnel and equipment.
