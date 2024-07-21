According to Vitaly Sarantsev, the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has already failed its offensive in the Kharkiv region, but is trying to hide it behind unsuccessful attempts of further attacks.

What is currently happening at the front in Kharkiv Oblast

Sarantsev emphasized that the Russian occupiers further limited the pace of their own offensive attempts in the Kharkiv Region.

Instead, in order to show at least some success of this unsuccessful adventure, they are trying to gain a foothold in the Vovchansk region, to advance there. They try to press from all sides, try to make some movements. In general, their main goal now is to disperse around the city itself and, under favorable conditions, to force the Vovcha River in order to develop an offensive in the future, - emphasizes the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" OTUV. Share

He emphasized that the enemy cannot do this. The occupiers suffer tremendous losses in manpower and equipment.

Military Armed Forces

If we talk now about the dynamics of battles, it has decreased somewhat. If even last week there were more than 10 - 11-12 combat clashes we recorded every day - then, for example, yesterday there were only five of them. Today, two were repelled, one is ongoing, Sarantsev stressed. Share

What the Ukrainian military say

According to the commander of the "Terra" unit of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Mykola Volokhov, the Russian invaders are probably preparing for a new attempt to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv Region.

We have, let's say, certain information that the enemy is concentrating forces until the end of summer, or it's hard to say when, but it looks like it will happen. There will be another attempt to move forward. Because equipment and troops are being concentrated, which means that they will be implemented. Where and how - only time will tell - explains Volokhov. Share

According to him, potentially, the Russians can once again try to go on the offensive, but it can be at any point of the front.

To understand, it's like a game of chess. The enemy concentrates his forces somewhere, he can sometimes do so in order to mislead us. For example, to show concentration in one place, and then quickly shift to another place at night. Therefore, most likely, everything looks like the enemy is looking for a weak spot. From communication with friends who are in other areas of the front, I know that they too are under constant pressure on their positions, - emphasized the commander of the "Terra" unit. Share

He added that there is an accumulation of enemy reserves "on the second line, even better to say on the third line - somewhere in the rear."

Where we cannot reach with drones and burn, they accumulate. It is impossible to say where it will be implemented. But we must be such that we are ready in all areas to repel the attack. We also have to keep our reserves and we have to closely monitor their actions. When it starts, everyone will know about it, - emphasizes Volokhov. Share

He also said that the Russian Federation continues to press and storm the positions of the Armed Forces in search of vulnerable places.

At the same time, the fighter added that the Russians are active, but literally driven into the ground - the Ukrainian defenders do not allow them to turn around, causing losses in personnel and equipment.