According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day of June 22, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has been showing the greatest offensive activity in the direction of Pokrovsk and Toretsk in Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 66 times.

The criminal army of the Russian Federation continues to shell the border regions of Sumy and Chernihiv regions with artillery, and carries out air attacks on Kharkiv.

From the side of Belgorod, terrorists struck seven strikes with fourteen anti-aircraft guns on the settlement of Liptsi, from Shebekino. Vovchansk was hit by a guided aerial bomb.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers tried 9 times to attack the positions of the Armed Forces in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Andriivka, Myasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka.

The Armed Forces repulsed 8 enemy attacks. The battle continues near Stelmakhivka.

Three times the enemy tried to attack in the direction of Liman in Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military has already repelled one enemy attack. Fighting continues near Terni and Nevsky.

Borova and Pidlyman were hit by guided aerial bombs.

In the direction of Siversk, enemy attacks were recorded near Verkhnokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, Rozdolivka, and Vyimka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled 8 attacks by the Russian occupiers. Fighting continues.

The enemy is also increasing the pace of offensive actions in the districts of Horlivka and Toretsk.

The defense forces are holding back the enemy's assaults in an organized manner, four attacks have been repulsed, and three more are continuing.

In the Pokrovsk region, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 22 attacks on Ukrainian military positions near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershoya, and Novopokrovsky.

So far, 14 enemy attacks have been repelled. There are 8 more fights going on.

In the direction of the Kurakh crime, the Russian army is trying to conduct an offensive near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Paraskoviivka. Here, 3 enemy attacks have already been repulsed and three more battles are ongoing.

3 enemy attacks were also repulsed near Staromayorskyi and Vodyanyi.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

It is noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation carried out three failed attacks in the Robotyny, Malaya Tokmachka and Kamiansky areas.

Another battle is in progress.

In the Krynok area on the left bank of the Kherson region, one enemy attack was repulsed in the Krynok area.