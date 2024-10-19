The Russian army is panicking and preparing for a new counteroffensive of Ukraine

Partisan movement "ATESH" claims that the Russian invaders destroyed the bridge over the Konka River in the Kherson region, because they fear that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive on this part of the front.
What is happening in the Kherson region
The partisans learned this important information from a soldier from the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. The latter frankly admitted that currently the Russians are very afraid of the start of a new offensive by Ukrainian defenders in the Kherson region.
It is also reported that the invaders from the specified brigade had previously received intelligence information about a possible attempt to break through the Armed Forces,
According to the partisans, the Russians would not blow up such a strategic object without good reasons. This means that the enemy considers the offensive of Ukrainian forces as inevitable.
The current situation at the front — the latest details
On October 18, 202 combat clashes took place between the army of the Russian Federation and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, as well as 64 air strikes, including dropping 91 guided aerial bombs.
In addition, it is emphasized that the enemy launched more than 3,500 attacks, 78 of them from rocket salvo systems, and used more than 1,400 kamikaze drones for attacks.
Ukraine made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-tank weapons of the Russian army.
