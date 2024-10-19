The Russian army is panicking and preparing for a new counteroffensive of Ukraine

Partisan movement "ATESH" claims that the Russian invaders destroyed the bridge over the Konka River in the Kherson region, because they fear that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive on this part of the front.

What is happening in the Kherson region

The partisans learned this important information from a soldier from the 61st Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. The latter frankly admitted that currently the Russians are very afraid of the start of a new offensive by Ukrainian defenders in the Kherson region.

It is also reported that the invaders from the specified brigade had previously received intelligence information about a possible attempt to break through the Armed Forces,

It is also reported that all units at a depth of up to 15 km have been put on full combat readiness. This also confirms the information of our agents from the Kherson region about the movement of about 1,000 Russian servicemen towards the Dnipro River, ATESH said. Share

According to the partisans, the Russians would not blow up such a strategic object without good reasons. This means that the enemy considers the offensive of Ukrainian forces as inevitable.

However, this remains only one of the versions. The occupiers could blow up the bridge for another, as yet unclear, reason. Agents of our movement within the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to record the activity of Putin's army. All their information is promptly transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, — ATESH added. Share

The current situation at the front — the latest details

On October 18, 202 combat clashes took place between the army of the Russian Federation and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles, as well as 64 air strikes, including dropping 91 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it is emphasized that the enemy launched more than 3,500 attacks, 78 of them from rocket salvo systems, and used more than 1,400 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Oleksandrivka and Loknia settlements of the Sumy region; Piskunivka, Pereizne, Zvanivka, Ivanopillia, Toretsk, Zvirove, Voznesenka, Kurakhove, Oleksandropil, Kurakhivka, Pischane, Pokrovsk and Shakhtarske of the Donetsk region; Alisivka, Kharkiv region; Olhivka, Kherson region. Share

Ukraine made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-tank weapons of the Russian army.