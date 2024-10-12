The Russian army is shelling Donetsk region on a large scale — there are dead and wounded

In the Donetsk region, on October 12, Russian invaders killed two and injured 10 civilians in different areas of the region.

Russia is shelling Donetsk on a large scale: civilians were killed

Russian troops killed two and wounded 10 civilians — an investigation has been launched, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Thus, on October 12, 2024, an enemy FPV drone directly hit a civilian car on the highway between the village of Ulakly and the village of Dachne in the Volnova district, killing a 19-year-old driver.

The car in which a 19-year-old boy died

The Russian army also attacked the Kurakhivka village of Pokrovsky district. As a result, an 84-year-old pensioner received injuries incompatible with life. Share

In addition, Russian troops shelled the town of Selidove, where two men and a woman were injured by the impact of the weapons.

Donetsk region shelled by Russia

The city of Siversk also came under the crosshairs of the occupiers, and two local residents, aged 23 and 25, suffered shrapnel wounds and mine-explosive injuries.

During the attack of the army of the aggressor state on the city of Myrnograd, a married couple was injured while staying in the house. Three more civilians aged 46, 50 and 73 were wounded in Shevchenko village.

Russia continues to kill Ukrainian children

As of the morning of August 10, it is known about 14 dead and 43 wounded as a result of the shelling of a supermarket in Kostyantynivka, which was carried out by Russian invaders on August 9. It is also reported that the bodies of 2 dead children have been identified.

As of the morning of August 10, 2024, the identified bodies of 2 dead children are girls aged 9 and 11. Examinations are ongoing to identify the identities of 6 more people, including probably 1 child, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

In addition, it is emphasized that investigative actions are currently ongoing. The number of victims is being clarified.