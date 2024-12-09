The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 400 drones and about 20 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used almost 500 guided aerial bombs and more than 400 attack drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched almost 20 missiles.

Our cities and communities are under constant attacks by terrorists. Every day, the defenders of our sky fight back against Russian terror. Over the past week, Russia has used almost 500 guided aerial bombs, more than 400 attack drones and almost 20 missiles of various types against Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that this is a daily terror and that is why this war cannot remain the problem of one nation.

This daily terror and this war cannot remain the problem of one people. We need the joint action of all who value life, in Europe, in America, in the whole world. Only together we can achieve a just peace, — urged the President of Ukraine. Share

According to the military, terrorists attacked Ukraine at night with two guided air missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and 37 Shahed drones and other types of drones launched from the regions of the Russian cities of Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 8:00 a.m., units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 18 enemy UAVs in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Ternopil and Odesa regions.

18 drones were lost in location, one in the air. Combat work continues.

The Air Force noted that the infrastructure of several private enterprises was damaged in the Vinnytsia region due to the fall of fragments of downed drones. Share

