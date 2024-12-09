The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 400 drones and about 20 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used almost 500 guided aerial bombs and more than 400 attack drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched almost 20 missiles.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted that this is a daily terror and that is why this war cannot remain the problem of one nation.
Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 18 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, terrorists attacked Ukraine at night with two guided air missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and 37 Shahed drones and other types of drones launched from the regions of the Russian cities of Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 8:00 a.m., units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 18 enemy UAVs in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Ternopil and Odesa regions.
18 drones were lost in location, one in the air. Combat work continues.
Air Defense Forces worked within the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions.
