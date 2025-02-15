The situation on the front has escalated — there have been 176 clashes since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, communities in settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, such as Oleksandrivka, Gremyachka, Ponomarenky, Bila Bereza, and Progress, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel ten assaults by Russian invaders, the enemy is trying to break through to Predtechyny, Stupochky, Bila Hora and in the Chasovy Yar area. Seventeen clashes have already been completed.

Three enemy assaults have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siverskyi direction , six clashes are ongoing, and the occupiers are trying to advance in the Verkhnekamyanskyi and Ivano-Daryivka areas.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zeleny Hai, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske, and Dibrova during the day. Nine clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 35 times in the area of the settlements of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykovka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoosynovoye, and currently 23 clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, four clashes took place near Vovchansk and Tykhy, and one battle is currently underway.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled eight enemy assaults in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Krymske, and seven battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 47 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodyane Druge, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Udachne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 24 enemy attacks, 23 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried nine times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenivka and Velyka Novosilka. Six clashes are ongoing.

Airstrikes by KABs targeted Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, and Kopany in the Hulyaipole direction.