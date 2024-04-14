According to the head of the intelligence committee of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Turner, the issue of financing additional aid to Ukraine will be considered in the coming week.

What is known about the plans of the House of Representatives regarding the consideration of aid to Ukraine

Turner noted that the support of congressmen in the House of Representatives for financing additional aid to Ukraine is expected.

Russia is beginning to gain ground. Ukraine is beginning to lose its ability to defend itself. The US must step up and provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs. And I think we're going to see overwhelming support on this issue in the House of Representatives this week, Turner emphasized. Share

According to him, everyone in the US understands that the situation in the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia has reached a critical point.

However, Turner did not specify which version of the bill the House of Representatives will consider, the one approved by the Senate, or perhaps some other Republican initiative.

What awaits Ukraine in a war without US assistance

Former NATO commander James Stavridis urged the administration of US President Joe Biden and lawmakers to approve aid to Ukraine.

Stavridis emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has not given up his desire to seize Ukraine and continue aggression against other countries, in particular, Poland or the Baltic states.

The question is where are we today? We were at a standstill until the US aid began to run out, and as a result... the Russians are now starting to move forward, and the situation will not improve unless the US provides an additional $60 billion in aid, says the ex-NATO commander. Share

The former head of NATO added that if more aid is not provided to Ukraine, then Putin "has every chance to seize more territory."