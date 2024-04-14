According to the head of the intelligence committee of the US House of Representatives, Republican Mike Turner, the issue of financing additional aid to Ukraine will be considered in the coming week.
What is known about the plans of the House of Representatives regarding the consideration of aid to Ukraine
Turner noted that the support of congressmen in the House of Representatives for financing additional aid to Ukraine is expected.
According to him, everyone in the US understands that the situation in the criminal war against Ukraine launched by Russia has reached a critical point.
However, Turner did not specify which version of the bill the House of Representatives will consider, the one approved by the Senate, or perhaps some other Republican initiative.
What awaits Ukraine in a war without US assistance
Former NATO commander James Stavridis urged the administration of US President Joe Biden and lawmakers to approve aid to Ukraine.
Stavridis emphasized that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has not given up his desire to seize Ukraine and continue aggression against other countries, in particular, Poland or the Baltic states.
The former head of NATO added that if more aid is not provided to Ukraine, then Putin "has every chance to seize more territory."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-