Fighters of the "Nakhtigal" battalion from the 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces published footage of the capture of soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the Suja checkpoint in the Kursk region.

What is known about the capture of soldiers of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the capture of soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the Suja checkpoint in the Kursk region was carried out as part of a joint operation with the 80th separate assault brigade.

The fighters also supplemented their own video with footage of the statement of the head of the general staff of the aggressor country, Valery Gerasimov, about the alleged stopping of the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the territory of the Kursk region.

The actions of the units covering the state border together with border guards and reinforcement units, air strikes, missile forces and artillery fire stopped the enemy's advance deep into the territory in the direction of Kursk, Gerasimov falsely stated. Share

What is happening in the Kursk region

According to Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, in the Russian city of Suja in Kurshchyna, two military battalions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation could be surrounded.

It is reported that there will be a new replenishment of the prisoner exchange fund in Suja. Two battalions of the Russian Armed Forces were surrounded. These are the 17th battalion of the 488th regiment and the 31st battalion of the 102nd brigade of the Russian army, Tsaplienko emphasizes. Share

As noted in Bloomberg , the successful breakthrough of the Ukrainian military into the territory of the Kursk region became the first case of invasion since the Second World War.

It is emphasized that the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region caught the Russian military by surprise and weakened the position of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the territory of the Kursk region and the capture of more than 10 settlements revealed the fragility of the border guard of the Russian Federation and raised the morale of the Ukrainian military.