Fighters of the "Nakhtigal" battalion from the 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces published footage of the capture of soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the Suja checkpoint in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military released footage of the capture of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing conflict.
- The capture of soldiers of the Russian army in Kurshchyna is a result of a joint operation and reveals weaknesses in the Russian military's defenses.
- The successful breakthrough into the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has destabilized the position of Vladimir Putin and demonstrates the fragility of the border guard of the Russian Federation.
- The support of US and European allies in the fight against the occupation army of the Russian Federation underscores the international significance of the conflict.
- The ongoing operations in Kurshchyna highlight the importance of continuing the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of aggression.
What is known about the capture of soldiers of the Russian army in Kurshchyna
It is noted that the capture of soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the Suja checkpoint in the Kursk region was carried out as part of a joint operation with the 80th separate assault brigade.
The fighters also supplemented their own video with footage of the statement of the head of the general staff of the aggressor country, Valery Gerasimov, about the alleged stopping of the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the territory of the Kursk region.
What is happening in the Kursk region
According to Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, in the Russian city of Suja in Kurshchyna, two military battalions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation could be surrounded.
As noted in Bloomberg , the successful breakthrough of the Ukrainian military into the territory of the Kursk region became the first case of invasion since the Second World War.
It is emphasized that the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region caught the Russian military by surprise and weakened the position of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the territory of the Kursk region and the capture of more than 10 settlements revealed the fragility of the border guard of the Russian Federation and raised the morale of the Ukrainian military.
