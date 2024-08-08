The Ukrainian military released footage of the capture of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Ukrainian military released footage of the capture of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna — video

Captured Russian soldiers
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Fighters of the "Nakhtigal" battalion from the 14th regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces published footage of the capture of soldiers of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at the Suja checkpoint in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military released footage of the capture of Russian soldiers in Kurshchyna, marking a significant advancement in the ongoing conflict.
  • The capture of soldiers of the Russian army in Kurshchyna is a result of a joint operation and reveals weaknesses in the Russian military's defenses.
  • The successful breakthrough into the Kursk region by Ukrainian forces has destabilized the position of Vladimir Putin and demonstrates the fragility of the border guard of the Russian Federation.
  • The support of US and European allies in the fight against the occupation army of the Russian Federation underscores the international significance of the conflict.
  • The ongoing operations in Kurshchyna highlight the importance of continuing the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of aggression.

What is known about the capture of soldiers of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

It is noted that the capture of soldiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the Suja checkpoint in the Kursk region was carried out as part of a joint operation with the 80th separate assault brigade.

The fighters also supplemented their own video with footage of the statement of the head of the general staff of the aggressor country, Valery Gerasimov, about the alleged stopping of the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the territory of the Kursk region.

The actions of the units covering the state border together with border guards and reinforcement units, air strikes, missile forces and artillery fire stopped the enemy's advance deep into the territory in the direction of Kursk, Gerasimov falsely stated.

What is happening in the Kursk region

According to Ukrainian journalist Andrii Tsaplienko, in the Russian city of Suja in Kurshchyna, two military battalions of the criminal army of the Russian Federation could be surrounded.

It is reported that there will be a new replenishment of the prisoner exchange fund in Suja. Two battalions of the Russian Armed Forces were surrounded. These are the 17th battalion of the 488th regiment and the 31st battalion of the 102nd brigade of the Russian army, Tsaplienko emphasizes.

As noted in Bloomberg , the successful breakthrough of the Ukrainian military into the territory of the Kursk region became the first case of invasion since the Second World War.

It is emphasized that the offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region caught the Russian military by surprise and weakened the position of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

The advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the territory of the Kursk region and the capture of more than 10 settlements revealed the fragility of the border guard of the Russian Federation and raised the morale of the Ukrainian military.

For Ukraine, this is likely to reinforce Kiev's argument that US and European allies should not fear escalation threats from the Kremlin, and that Ukraine should be allowed to fight Putin in any way it sees fit to hasten the end of the war , - is emphasized in the material of the publication.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces advanced up to 10 km deep into the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — analysts
The Armed Forces advanced up to 10 km deep into the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — analysts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians confirmed the advance of the Armed Forces in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
The Russians confirmed the advance of the Armed Forces in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Consequences of the attack of the Armed Forces on the warehouses of the Russian air base near Kursk. See the first satellite images
Bavovna near Kursk

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?