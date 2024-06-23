The USA announces the beginning of a new offensive by the Russian army

According to the American Institute for the Study of War, it currently records all the signs that Russia is launching a new large-scale summer offensive on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation at the front is escalating again

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that the Russian army is increasing the pace of its offensive operations in the Donetsk region, while at the same time reducing the intensity of attacks in the north of the Kharkiv region.

It is important to understand that the offensive operations of the enemy in the Kharkiv region are primarily aimed at distracting the soldiers of the Armed Forces and allowing the occupiers to break through in other areas of the front.

According to the latest data, the invaders increased the intensity of attacks in the direction of Toretsk-Horlivka on the night of June 18 and maintained a relatively high intensity of attacks in this area from June 19 to June 22.

The fact that Russian militants were generally not active on this part of the front throughout 2024 is quite eloquent, so it was impossible not to notice new attempts to break through

In contrast, the pace of Russian offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv region has sharply decreased in recent days, especially compared to mid-May this year, ISW emphasizes.

The Russian army has not yet determined the specific directions of the offensive

As American analysts report, the occupiers are currently maintaining a high intensity of shelling in the direction of Chasovoy Yar and around Avdiivka.

Attacks on this part of the front may soon intensify.

This depends on whether the Russian command will determine the coming weeks as a favorable time for an offensive in these directions before Ukrainian troops redeploy reserves back to the Donetsk region, the report says.

According to Ukrainian insiders, the new offensive of the Russian Federation will indeed be concentrated in the east of Ukraine, after the offensive in the north, the purpose of which was to stretch the limited resources of the Armed Forces.