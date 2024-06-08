The White House disclosed the details of the talks between Zelenskyi and Biden

On June 7, talks between Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden took place in Paris. White House adviser John Kirby told what the presidents talked about.

What is known about the talks between Zelenskyi and Biden

He (Zelensky — ed.) shared with President Biden a very frank assessment of what is happening, as well as the pressure they (in Ukraine — ed.) continue to feel, especially in the east, in Donbas. John Kirby Advisor to the White House

According to Kirby, he has no right to disclose even more details of the talks between the Ukrainian and American presidents, as this could complicate the defense of the Armed Forces directly at the front.

The White House adviser also drew attention to the fact that the aid packages provided by official Washington for the Ukrainian army have already given it the opportunity to gain certain advantages and have been able to hinder the advance of the Russian army, especially in the Kharkiv area.

Despite this, Joe Biden's team does not plan to stop and is determined to provide even more important assistance to Kyiv.

And the president (Biden — ed.) — as you heard publicly — of course, he also did it privately and assured President Zelensky that they will continue to have our support, — concluded John Kirby. Share

How Zelensky comments on the meeting with Biden

According to the head of state, during the meeting in France, he and his American colleague discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield, and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement.

In order to effectively defend against the daily Russian terror, Ukraine must gain the ability to strike military targets on the territory of Russia. It is also important to strengthen the defense of our Kharkiv region and speed up the delivery of American weapons. Thank you for the fact that the USA is with Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state emphasized that it is extremely important for the Ukrainian people to know that the main strategic partner - the USA - will never abandon them.

We appreciate the United States' leadership support of the Ukrainian peace formula, Zelenskyy added.