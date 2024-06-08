The White House disclosed the details of the talks between Zelenskyi and Biden

On June 7, talks between Ukrainian and American leaders Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Joe Biden took place in Paris. White House adviser John Kirby told what the presidents talked about.
Points of attention
- During the meeting in Paris, Zelenskyi expressed gratitude for the US support and discussed important aspects of Ukrainian defense capabilities.
- The US government is ready to provide additional assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its position in the East and Donbas.
- An important topic of the conversation was the preparation for the signing of a bilateral agreement on the security and strengthening of the defense of the Armed Forces of the Kharkiv Region.
- During the negotiations, the presidents agreed on the need to give Ukraine the opportunity to strike military targets on the territory of Russia.
What is known about the talks between Zelenskyi and Biden
According to Kirby, he has no right to disclose even more details of the talks between the Ukrainian and American presidents, as this could complicate the defense of the Armed Forces directly at the front.
The White House adviser also drew attention to the fact that the aid packages provided by official Washington for the Ukrainian army have already given it the opportunity to gain certain advantages and have been able to hinder the advance of the Russian army, especially in the Kharkiv area.
Despite this, Joe Biden's team does not plan to stop and is determined to provide even more important assistance to Kyiv.
How Zelensky comments on the meeting with Biden
According to the head of state, during the meeting in France, he and his American colleague discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield, and preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement.
The head of state emphasized that it is extremely important for the Ukrainian people to know that the main strategic partner - the USA - will never abandon them.
We appreciate the United States' leadership support of the Ukrainian peace formula, Zelenskyy added.
