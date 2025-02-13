Three areas of the front remain the hottest — which ones

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling, in particular, the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Karpovichi, Bachivsk, Starykove, Vidrozhdenivske, Popivka, Romashkove, Sorokyne, Kucherivka, Serhiivske, and Zaliznyy Most were affected.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction three times near the settlements of Holubivka and Zagryzove, Ukrainian units repelled all attacks.

In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled three enemy attacks in this direction, and another clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to advance four times in the Chasovy Yar area, one clash is still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck with KABs in the Kramatorsk area.