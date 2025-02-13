Three areas of the front remain the hottest — which ones

The enemy does not stop trying to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 72 times. It is most active in the Pokrovsky, Torets and Novopavlovsk directions.
Points of attention
- Enemy forces continue to advance deep into Ukrainian territory, with active attacks reported in key areas such as Pokrovsky, Toretsk, and Novopavlovsk directions.
- Ukrainian defenders are providing a worthy rebuff, repelling numerous enemy attacks and engaging in ongoing clashes across multiple fronts.
- The border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions are particularly affected, with Russian artillery shelling targeting several settlements.
Current situation on the front on February 13
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/13/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling, in particular, the settlements of Novodmytrivka, Karpovichi, Bachivsk, Starykove, Vidrozhdenivske, Popivka, Romashkove, Sorokyne, Kucherivka, Serhiivske, and Zaliznyy Most were affected.
The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction three times near the settlements of Holubivka and Zagryzove, Ukrainian units repelled all attacks.
In the Lymansky direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novolubivka, Yampolivka, and Kolodyazi. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled three enemy attacks in this direction, and another clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers tried to advance four times in the Chasovy Yar area, one clash is still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck with KABs in the Kramatorsk area.
Currently, there have been 14 enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction . The enemy is attacking in the Shcherbinivka and Toretsk areas. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, six clashes are currently ongoing. Konstantinovka and Ivano-Frankivsk have suffered from Russian bomb strikes.
The hottest today is in the Pokrovsk direction : since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already carried out 23 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Elizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and Dachne. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, repelled 17 enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation struck with KABs at Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne and Zvirevo.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Zelenivka area and in the Burlatsky direction eight times, four clashes are still ongoing.
The enemy launched strikes with unguided aircraft missiles on Novopol and Hulyaipol.
In Kursk, our defenders have repelled 12 attacks by the invaders today, four clashes are ongoing, in addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 234 shellings.
