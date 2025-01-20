Three Ukrainian companies supplied microchips for weapons to Russia during the war

Employees of a Ukrainian company were exposed for helping the Russian Federation. They were selling microchips for missiles and drones.

During the war, microchips were traded with the Russia

The SSU exposed three employees and the founder of a private company for aiding the aggressor state.

According to the investigation, they developed a plan for the systematic supply of electronic components used for the production of missiles and drones from Ukraine to the Russian Federation, bypassing international sanctions.

During 2022-2023 alone, participants in the "scheme" transported more than 1,500 items of microelectronics to Russia for a total amount of about $500,000.

Currently, one of the suspects has been detained, and the issue of reporting him to the police and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Other company employees hiding abroad were notified of the suspicion in absentia.

SSU detained a group of occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the management of a Ukrainian holding company and their accomplices, who helped the Russian Federation circumvent sanctions on energy exports and build a liquefied gas production plant in the Rostov region.

According to the case materials, during 2023-2024, the defendants participated in the construction of a port-side liquefied gas production plant in the Rostov region of Russia. The products manufactured at this enterprise were loaded onto tankers of the "shadow fleet of the Russian Federation" and secretly sold in various parts of the world.