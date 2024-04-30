Business Insider notes that Ukraine continues to actively attack Russian refineries, despite the fact that the United States has asked to stop the strikes. According to experts, Kyiv defied its main ally only because it had no other choice amid the delay in American aid.
Ukraine began to wage war according to its own rules
Official Kyiv was not ready for the fact that aid from its main ally — Washington — would be blocked for six months.
It was this difficult situation that pushed Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team to improvise — the destruction of Russian refineries in the deep rear of the aggressor country.
The United States did not like Ukraine's new approach to waging war, but they did not have the leverage to influence the OPU.
For quite a long time, the White House tried to dissuade Ukraine from attacking the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation. Official Kyiv continues to deny this, and Biden's team does not officially comment.
As The Washington Post learned, Washington's concerns include the impact on global oil prices and the risk of an escalation of the war on the part of Russia.
Ukraine risks a partnership with the US for the sake of winning the war
According to analysts, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team may indeed alienate its most powerful ally by ignoring a US plea just days after Congress approved a major military aid package.
However, what is essential to understand is that an aid package alone will not win the war. Ukraine needs ways to weaken Russia, so it cannot do without strikes on its energy infrastructure.
