Thousands of drones promised by Lithuania to Ukraine still remain in warehouses, although they were supposed to arrive at the end of 2024.
Points of attention
- Bureaucracy and complex procedures are causing delays in the transfer of thousands of promised drones from Lithuania to Ukraine.
- The Lithuanian defense leadership assures that the promised drones will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future, while manufacturers and politicians blame bureaucracy for the delays.
- The delay in transferring drones to Ukraine has highlighted the need to review the weapons supply system to prevent future obstacles.
- Former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kashčiūnas explains that a series of 6 steps, including bureaucratic procedures, are hindering the timely delivery of the drones.
- Ukraine's lack of drones due to the delay in delivery is causing significant losses, emphasizing the importance of resolving the bureaucratic challenges promptly.
Why Lithuania still hasn't delivered thousands of promised drones to Ukraine
It is noted that Lithuanian politicians claim that bureaucracy is to blame for the delays.
According to representatives of other manufacturing companies, they also did not receive confirmation that the drones were transferred to Ukraine.
According to former Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kashčiūnas, the delays are due to bureaucracy.
He explains that to transfer these drones to Ukraine, 6 steps need to be completed.
He emphasized that such a mechanism is quite logical, but a delay in one place stops the entire process.
Meanwhile, Milashauskas emphasizes that while the weapons are in warehouses, Ukraine is suffering losses that could be smaller.
What the Lithuanian defense leadership says
As emphasized by Gedrimas Eglinskas, Chairman of the National Security and Defense Committee, the situation with the transfer of drones to Ukraine should prompt a review of the entire supply system.
At the same time, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense assured that the purchased drones will be delivered to Ukraine in the near future.
They claim that the bureaucratic chain is already being shortened — the government adopted a corresponding resolution this week.