Ukraine expanded the list of potential military targets on the territory of the Russia. What is known

Ukraine initially asked the US to use long-range ATACMS missiles to target Russian air bases, but now potential targets for Ukrainian long-range strikes include Russian military command centers, fuel and weapons depots, and troop concentrations.

Ukraine wants to attack the military command centers of the Russia

Two European diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ukraine had given the United States and Britain a list of potential targets on Russian territory that could be hit by Western long-range weapons if allowed.

According to officials, at first the Ukrainians wanted to use American long-range ATACMS missiles to attack Russian air bases. Share

But the Pentagon said that 90% of Russian planes that launch glide bombs, which are one of the main threats to Ukraine, are located at airfields located at least 300 kilometers from Ukrainian-controlled territory. This puts them out of reach of the ATACMS system.

According to officials, Ukraine now wants to use missiles to target Russian military command centers, fuel and weapons depots, as well as troop concentrations.

In addition to US ATACMS, Kyiv wants to strike Russia at long range using UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and nearly identical French SCALP missiles.

ATACMS

While Britain is expected to seek US approval before lifting restrictions on Storm Shadow missiles, a French diplomatic source said Paris does not need Washington's permission for Ukraine to use French missiles, the publication said. Share

While the United States and Great Britain are discussing the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike the Russian hinterland, some American officials are deeply skeptical that this will significantly affect Kyiv's fight against the Russian invaders.

American officials noted that Ukraine already has the ability to hit targets in Russia with the help of drones. America's long-range ATACMS missiles could boost that capability, but they are too expensive and limited in number to change the dynamic, they say.

In addition, the Kremlin has largely moved perhaps the most immediate threat — Russian warplanes launching glide bombs — beyond the range of American missiles, American officials said.

They also believe that Kyiv should focus on stopping the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Storm Shadow Missiles

What is known about the transfer by Ukraine to the USA of a list of targets in the Russian Federation for defeating ATACMS

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, following the results of his visit to the USA, Washington received a list of strategic military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation for strikes on them with long-range ATACMS missiles.

We have explained what capacity we need to protect citizens from the Russian terror that the Russians are inflicting on us, so I hope we have been heard. Share

Despite repeated appeals by representatives of Ukraine for permission to use ATACMS for strikes against the Russian Federation, the United States does not yet plan to grant such permission.