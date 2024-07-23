Ukraine is getting closer to using its own missiles. Zelensky disclosed the details

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke about the Ukrainian program for the production of its own missiles. According to him, there is already noticeable progress.

Ukraine will destroy the enemy with its own missiles

The president shared important news during the traditional evening video address.

Our missile program has good dynamics. It is a difficult task, but gradually we are getting closer to being able to use our own missiles, and not just rely on missiles supplied by partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Moreover, according to the head of state, in the future Ukraine must necessarily achieve "maximum self-defense independence"

Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that it is precisely such states that always find effective allies and realize their interests more easily.

Our task is to use all methods and all forces to ensure the constant and effective defeat of Russian troops, their logistics, and their important positions not only on the front directly, but also throughout the available depth. Available to our long-range, — explained the Ukrainian leader. Share

Zelensky held another Stavka. What was discussed

According to the president, he listened to the reports of Chief of Staff Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych regarding the situation on the battlefield.

The focus is on decisions, steps, and plans to destroy enemy forces.

Currently, Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team is actively working with partners to increase the level of protection of civilians and military personnel.

But while we are waiting for the decision of our partners, we are looking for our own solutions, our options for action, — adds Zelenskyi. Share

As the head of state noted, the key here is Ukrainian drones and flexibility in their use.