As analysts of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) note, the situation on the battlefield is currently such that the Armed Forces will have to spend too much precious time preparing for a powerful counteroffensive, so it is necessary to look for other ways to stop the Russian Federation.
- Ukraine is advised to look for ways to stop the Russian Federation, focusing on its destruction through economic destabilisation.
- Parallel to sanctions against the Russian Federation, it is important to stimulate Russian citizens' distrust of the authorities and the ruble to dispel inflation and demonstrate the cost of war.
- It is also important to support the Ukrainian army, which deters enemy attacks and strives for victory at the front.
Ukraine should try to destroy Russia from within
Experts draw attention to the fact that the ability of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation to continue the war against Ukraine rests on the finances that go to the salaries of soldiers and the production of new weapons.
And this means that it is extremely important for the Armed Forces to continue to deliver long-range strikes on enterprises and infrastructure, which are revenue generators for the Russian budget.
Against the background of implementing this plan, it is also extremely important to train new soldiers, accordingly equip them, and train them much longer and better, taking into account the realities of the battlefield and the readiness to act in clear interaction at the brigade and corps level.
What is known about the situation at the front as of July 19
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 130 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
The Russian army launched three rocket strikes with four rockets and 73 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using, in particular, 101 anti-aircraft missiles.
In addition, it is reported that the enemy launched 4,675 attacks, 139 of them from rocket salvo systems.
