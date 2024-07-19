Ukraine must now reprioritise inflicting as much damage as possible on Russia, experts say

As analysts of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) note, the situation on the battlefield is currently such that the Armed Forces will have to spend too much precious time preparing for a powerful counteroffensive, so it is necessary to look for other ways to stop the Russian Federation.

Ukraine should try to destroy Russia from within

Experts draw attention to the fact that the ability of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation to continue the war against Ukraine rests on the finances that go to the salaries of soldiers and the production of new weapons.

And this means that it is extremely important for the Armed Forces to continue to deliver long-range strikes on enterprises and infrastructure, which are revenue generators for the Russian budget.

These strikes should go hand in hand with the continued tightening of sanctions against the Russian Federation by Western countries. At the same time, it is necessary to stimulate distrust among Russian citizens in the ruble, in order to dispel inflation, and in general, in the Kremlin and local authorities by demonstrating the visible cost of the war for Russians, the RUSI team notes. Share

Against the background of implementing this plan, it is also extremely important to train new soldiers, accordingly equip them, and train them much longer and better, taking into account the realities of the battlefield and the readiness to act in clear interaction at the brigade and corps level.

What is known about the situation at the front as of July 19

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 130 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

The Russian army launched three rocket strikes with four rockets and 73 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using, in particular, 101 anti-aircraft missiles.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy launched 4,675 attacks, 139 of them from rocket salvo systems.