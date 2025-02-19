Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from Lithuania
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from Lithuania

Lithuanian MOD
Lithuania
Читати українською

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced on February 19 the transfer of a new package of military assistance to the Ukrainian army.

Points of attention

  • Lithuania has transferred a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 80 million euros, addressing the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army.
  • The key areas of support for Ukraine include air defense, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and backing the defense industry by financing weapons produced in Ukraine.
  • This recent aid package from Lithuania represents nearly half of its annual commitments to Ukraine and includes trucks, thermal imagers, and other necessary equipment.

Lithuania transfers aid package to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The department reported this on the social network X.

Lithuania has handed over a new aid package to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including trucks, thermal imagers, and other necessary equipment.

The €80 million aid package presented by Lithuania at a meeting in Ramstein last week meets Ukraine's most urgent needs and represents almost half of Lithuania's annual commitments to Ukraine.

It is indicated that among the main areas of support for Ukraine this year are air defense, ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and support for Ukraine's defense industry through financing of weapons produced in Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Mine Action Coalition, which it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other coalitions of armed forces of which it is a member. Military assistance will also be provided through international funds and collective initiatives, and the training of Ukrainian troops and the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers will continue.

According to the government, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling over 769 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded 1.5 billion euros.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones — the first tranche has been agreed
Rustem Umerov
Lithuania
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania reported good news for Ukraine against the background of the events in Syria
In Lithuania, they believe that Russia can be defeated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania to invest in production of Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsya"
Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?