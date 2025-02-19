Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from Lithuania

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced on February 19 the transfer of a new package of military assistance to the Ukrainian army.

The department reported this on the social network X.

Lithuania has handed over a new aid package to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including trucks, thermal imagers, and other necessary equipment.

The €80 million aid package presented by Lithuania at a meeting in Ramstein last week meets Ukraine's most urgent needs and represents almost half of Lithuania's annual commitments to Ukraine.

It is indicated that among the main areas of support for Ukraine this year are air defense, ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and support for Ukraine's defense industry through financing of weapons produced in Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Mine Action Coalition, which it leads together with Iceland, as well as to other coalitions of armed forces of which it is a member. Military assistance will also be provided through international funds and collective initiatives, and the training of Ukrainian troops and the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers will continue. Share

According to the government, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling over 769 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded 1.5 billion euros.