Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from Lithuania

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense announced on February 19 the transfer of a new package of military assistance to the Ukrainian army.
- Lithuania has transferred a new package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 80 million euros, addressing the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian army.
- The key areas of support for Ukraine include air defense, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and backing the defense industry by financing weapons produced in Ukraine.
- This recent aid package from Lithuania represents nearly half of its annual commitments to Ukraine and includes trucks, thermal imagers, and other necessary equipment.
Lithuania transfers aid package to the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The department reported this on the social network X.
🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania has delivered a new support package to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including trucks, thermal imaging sights and other essential equipment.— Lithuanian MOD 🇱🇹 (@Lithuanian_MoD) February 19, 2025
We stand with Ukraine. Now and always. pic.twitter.com/8jTElt3foV
The €80 million aid package presented by Lithuania at a meeting in Ramstein last week meets Ukraine's most urgent needs and represents almost half of Lithuania's annual commitments to Ukraine.
It is indicated that among the main areas of support for Ukraine this year are air defense, ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment, and support for Ukraine's defense industry through financing of weapons produced in Ukraine.
According to the government, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance totaling over 769 million euros. Lithuania's total support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded 1.5 billion euros.
