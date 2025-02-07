Ukraine received new military assistance from Lithuania
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine received new military assistance from Lithuania

Lithuania
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Lithuania has transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military received trucks and spare parts for M113 armored personnel carriers.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania, including trucks and spare parts for M113 armored personnel carriers.
  • The military assistance from Lithuania will focus on air defense, ammunition, drones, anti-drone systems, and support for the Ukrainian defense industry.
  • Lithuania has provided Ukraine with significant military aid amounting to over 768 million euros since the beginning of Russia's invasion.

Lithuania provides Ukraine with a new package of military assistance

This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.

As noted in the department, new military aid from Lithuania was delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this week.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense recalled that military assistance to Ukraine this year will focus on:

  • air defense,

  • ammunition,

  • drones,

  • anti-drone systems,

  • supporting the Ukrainian defense industry.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth over 768 million euros.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones — the first tranche has been agreed
Rustem Umerov
Lithuania
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania reported good news for Ukraine against the background of the events in Syria
In Lithuania, they believe that Russia can be defeated
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania to invest in production of Ukrainian drone missile "Palyanytsya"
Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?