Ukraine received new military assistance from Lithuania

Lithuania has transferred a new batch of military aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military received trucks and spare parts for M113 armored personnel carriers.
Lithuania provides Ukraine with a new package of military assistance
This was reported by the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense.
As noted in the department, new military aid from Lithuania was delivered to Ukraine in the middle of this week.
The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense recalled that military assistance to Ukraine this year will focus on:
air defense,
ammunition,
drones,
anti-drone systems,
supporting the Ukrainian defense industry.
It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth over 768 million euros.
