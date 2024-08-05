Ukraine received unusual F-16s from the USA. What is their purpose
Ukraine
Ukraine received unusual F-16s from the USA. What is their purpose

Vladimir Zelensky and F-16
Source:  Defense Express

Analysts of the Defense Express portal point out that the USA still transferred at least several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium. However, the fighter jets transferred to the US have a special purpose.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine received unusual F-16 fighter jets from the USA with a special purpose to be used as false targets in case of attacks by the Russian Federation.
  • The presence of antennas of the home-foreign system and searchlights on these F-16s indicate their role in air defense and protecting real fighters.
  • The transfer of these special F-16s to Ukraine is a strategic step to increase the country's security and defense capabilities.
  • Using fake F-16s as decoys is a highly effective measure to safeguard real planes, as the difference between them is extremely difficult to detect.
  • Disguising fighter jets and maintaining privacy are crucial aspects to ensure effective use in military operations and protect against potential threats.

What is the purpose of the US F-16 transferred to Ukraine

Analysts note that in the video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky, an interesting detail can be seen in the F-16s standing behind him.

In particular, they differ from those fighters that conducted a demonstration flight in Ukrainian skies.

In particular, the attention of Western specialists was attracted by the antennas of the home-alien system, which are located in front of the cockpit. Such a sharp shape of the antennas was used in the first F-16As, and the presence of a searchlight on the right side allows to identify this aircraft as an F-16A ADF. This is a special modification of the fighter for air defense, which was transferred to the American National Guard. The second plane on "static exposure" also has a similar antenna shape, but there is no searchlight, analysts emphasize.

Ukraine received special F-16s from the USA
Volodymyr Zelenskyi and F-16

They also note that these fighters lacked 20mm guns and any technical markings.

What is the effectiveness of the transfer of false F-16s from the USA to Ukraine

Because of this, analysts believe that the US has transferred at least 2 F-16s to Ukraine to serve as false targets.

At the same time, the American side is actually the only candidate for the role of donor, because the planes in this version were exported used to Jordan and Thailand, and were also leased to Italy, - the authors of the material emphasize.

According to analysts, this is why the demonstration of these aircraft did not pose any risks to the real combat F-16s, which have to perform the corresponding tasks.

Experts emphasize that using F-16 fuselages as false targets is the most effective solution to protect real planes, because the difference is very difficult to see.

It will be impossible for a satellite, a drone, or even a person who observes the location of fighter jets through binoculars to distinguish them from fighters.

Probably, modern inflatable models of these planes will be added to them.

It should be understood that for the enemy, the destruction of Ukrainian F-16s will be task No. 1, so any methods and tricks of disguising fighters, their bases, and maintaining informational silence are the key to their effective use, analysts explain.

