Analysts of the Defense Express portal point out that the USA still transferred at least several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium. However, the fighter jets transferred to the US have a special purpose.

What is the purpose of the US F-16 transferred to Ukraine

Analysts note that in the video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky, an interesting detail can be seen in the F-16s standing behind him.

In particular, they differ from those fighters that conducted a demonstration flight in Ukrainian skies.

In particular, the attention of Western specialists was attracted by the antennas of the home-alien system, which are located in front of the cockpit. Such a sharp shape of the antennas was used in the first F-16As, and the presence of a searchlight on the right side allows to identify this aircraft as an F-16A ADF. This is a special modification of the fighter for air defense, which was transferred to the American National Guard. The second plane on "static exposure" also has a similar antenna shape, but there is no searchlight, analysts emphasize. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and F-16

They also note that these fighters lacked 20mm guns and any technical markings.

What is the effectiveness of the transfer of false F-16s from the USA to Ukraine

Because of this, analysts believe that the US has transferred at least 2 F-16s to Ukraine to serve as false targets.

At the same time, the American side is actually the only candidate for the role of donor, because the planes in this version were exported used to Jordan and Thailand, and were also leased to Italy, - the authors of the material emphasize. Share

According to analysts, this is why the demonstration of these aircraft did not pose any risks to the real combat F-16s, which have to perform the corresponding tasks.

Experts emphasize that using F-16 fuselages as false targets is the most effective solution to protect real planes, because the difference is very difficult to see.

It will be impossible for a satellite, a drone, or even a person who observes the location of fighter jets through binoculars to distinguish them from fighters.

Probably, modern inflatable models of these planes will be added to them.