Analysts of the Defense Express portal point out that the USA still transferred at least several F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium. However, the fighter jets transferred to the US have a special purpose.
What is the purpose of the US F-16 transferred to Ukraine
Analysts note that in the video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky, an interesting detail can be seen in the F-16s standing behind him.
In particular, they differ from those fighters that conducted a demonstration flight in Ukrainian skies.
They also note that these fighters lacked 20mm guns and any technical markings.
What is the effectiveness of the transfer of false F-16s from the USA to Ukraine
Because of this, analysts believe that the US has transferred at least 2 F-16s to Ukraine to serve as false targets.
According to analysts, this is why the demonstration of these aircraft did not pose any risks to the real combat F-16s, which have to perform the corresponding tasks.
Experts emphasize that using F-16 fuselages as false targets is the most effective solution to protect real planes, because the difference is very difficult to see.
It will be impossible for a satellite, a drone, or even a person who observes the location of fighter jets through binoculars to distinguish them from fighters.
Probably, modern inflatable models of these planes will be added to them.
