According to Ihor Novikov, the former foreign policy adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna should demonstrate to Western partners that there is no need to be afraid of the so-called "red lines".
- Ukraine's offensive in Kurshchyna is a strategic move to demonstrate strength to Western partners and undermine Putin's power.
- By engaging in asymmetric actions, Ukraine aims to destabilize Russian elites and shift the dynamics of the conflict in its favor.
- The successful offensive in Kurshchyna boosts Ukrainian military's fighting spirit and opens up opportunities to avoid defeat.
- Expert insights suggest that asymmetric actions provide Ukraine a chance to pressure Putin and expose Russian bluffing.
- The offensive serves as a wake-up call for Russian elites to reconsider their support for Putin and change the course of the conflict.
Novikov emphasized that the offensive exposed the Kremlin's lies and enabled Ukraine to avoid defeat and switch to asymmetric actions, avoiding the Russian-imposed "meat grinder" on the front line.
Novikov addressed the Russians, noting that now the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin has returned to their territory.
According to him, the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna caused an increase in fighting spirit.
According to his conviction, Russia cannot be defeated by a classical war.
Currently, he is convinced that asymmetric actions give Ukraine a chance to win.
