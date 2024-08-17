Ukraine seeks to undermine Putin's power by attacking Kurshchyna
Vladimir Putin
Source:  Sky News

According to Ihor Novikov, the former foreign policy adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna should demonstrate to Western partners that there is no need to be afraid of the so-called "red lines".

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's offensive in Kurshchyna is a strategic move to demonstrate strength to Western partners and undermine Putin's power.
  • By engaging in asymmetric actions, Ukraine aims to destabilize Russian elites and shift the dynamics of the conflict in its favor.
  • The successful offensive in Kurshchyna boosts Ukrainian military's fighting spirit and opens up opportunities to avoid defeat.
  • Expert insights suggest that asymmetric actions provide Ukraine a chance to pressure Putin and expose Russian bluffing.
  • The offensive serves as a wake-up call for Russian elites to reconsider their support for Putin and change the course of the conflict.

What are the goals pursued by the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Novikov emphasized that the offensive exposed the Kremlin's lies and enabled Ukraine to avoid defeat and switch to asymmetric actions, avoiding the Russian-imposed "meat grinder" on the front line.

The main purpose of this is to destabilize the Russian elites. Russia is not a monolith. It is obvious that Putin is at the top, but there are many different power players, and we hope that this will wake up some of them to the realization that Putin has gone too far, - emphasizes Zelensky's ex-advisor.

Novikov addressed the Russians, noting that now the criminal war against Ukraine launched by the Kremlin has returned to their territory.

Ukraine wants to undermine Putin's power in Russia against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
The offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

This is a wake-up call for them to think and think seriously about what they stand for and what their government stands for, - emphasizes Zelenskyi's ex-adviser.

According to him, the successful offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna caused an increase in fighting spirit.

People are very tired of this war, which is like a meat grinder, in which there is no bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now Russia has retreated, and people are happy about it, Novikov explains.

How the offensive of the Armed Forces changed the situation in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine

According to his conviction, Russia cannot be defeated by a classical war.

Russia is much bigger, has much more resources, and without full support from the West, for example, comprehensive support, Ukraine would ultimately lose, - explains Zelenskyi's ex-advisor.

Currently, he is convinced that asymmetric actions give Ukraine a chance to win.

This offensive was supposed to put pressure on Putin. He had to show the West that escalation against Russia is actually a winning strategy and should not be feared. That Russia is bluffing most of the time, Novikov emphasizes.

