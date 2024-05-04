Ukraine to wait several more months for additional Western aid

According to The New York Times, most of the Western military aid will arrive in Ukraine in a few months.

What is known about the timing of Western military aid to Ukraine

The newspaper's journalists note that Ukraine has already received anti-tank weapons and 155 mm artillery ammunition from the United States as part of a new aid package. However, key deliveries of heavy equipment, air defence systems and artillery from the US, UK and Germany are expected in just a few months.

Citing their own sources, the journalists note that the Ukrainian military has already received missiles for Patriot air defence systems, which were delivered from Spain to Poland.

Overall, the package of Western support for Ukraine is currently estimated at €1 billion.

However, according to the article, most of the heavy weapons are delivered to Ukraine through complex logistics schemes and require enhanced security during transport.

This applies to combat vehicles, boats, guns and other systems that are transported by sea and rail.

According to U.S. officials, even some of the ammunition that has been approved for funding under the new aid may not arrive until late summer. This delay is due to the large number of orders and the need to produce and deliver them.

Is there a threat of a Russian army offensive in Ukraine in May and June?

According to the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ihor Romanenko, it will be in May and June that it will become clear whether Ukraine is able to build a powerful defence to deter the Russian army's offensive despite all the difficulties.

May-June will be the time when the question of whether Ukraine will be able to quickly form a defence system that will stop the enemy's advance, despite all the difficulties in weapons and supply equipment, and in mobilisation, that is, manning units on the front line, will be resolved," the military emphasises. Share

According to him, the Ukrainian military must stabilise the front line and stop the advance of the Russian occupiers.