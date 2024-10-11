Ukraine will receive a package of military aid from 4 partner countries. What will go in there

On October 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 1.4 billion euros by the end of the year.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is set to receive a new package of military aid totaling 1.4 billion euros from 4 partner countries: Belgium, Denmark, Norway, and Germany.
- The aid package includes a variety of weapons and equipment such as air defense equipment, combat drones, guided howitzers, and radars.
- Germany has already delivered a portion of the aid package, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, and drones, with more support planned up to 2025.
- The new military aid package from Germany and its partners aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and support the country's security efforts.
- The ongoing assistance highlights the importance of air defense systems in Ukraine's defense strategy and signifies a continued commitment from the partner countries.
Scholz announced a new military aid package for Ukraine
The Chancellor of Germany stated this during a joint briefing with Zelensky.
It is noted that a new aid package for Kyiv will be formed by the end of the year with the support of Belgium, Denmark, and Norway.
It will contain:
air defense equipment,
IRIS-T,
anti-aircraft artillery complex Skynex,
"cheetahs",
guided howitzers,
ACS,
armored vehicles,
combat drones,
radars,
ammunition.
Scholz also announced that Germany will continue to support Ukraine in 2025 — 4 billion euros have already been allocated to the country's budget. It is about direct bilateral military aid.
What was included in the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany
On September 19, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid. It contains two dozen Leopard 1 A5 tanks and more than 60,000 155-mm shells.
The new aid package includes, in particular:
22 Leopard tanks with spare parts for them;
22 MRAP armored vehicles;
five tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn and one Warthog;
three Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations;
two TRML-4D radars;
61 thousand 155-mm artillery ammunition;
reconnaissance drones VECTOR (30 units), RQ-35 Heidrun (20), Songbird (12) and Hornet XR (six);
20 surface drones;
three BIBER armored cars;
one DACHS armored engineering vehicle;
six WISENT 1 demining machines;
materials for disposal of explosive ammunition;
two AMPS self-defense systems for helicopters;
two border patrol cars;
112 cars (trucks, minibuses, SUVs);
eight Zetros tankers;
10 MG3 machine guns;
one million cartridges for small arms;
12 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000;
16 ground surveillance radar stations.
