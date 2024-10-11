Ukraine will receive a package of military aid from 4 partner countries. What will go in there

On October 11, President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who announced the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine in the amount of 1.4 billion euros by the end of the year.

Scholz announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

The Chancellor of Germany stated this during a joint briefing with Zelensky.

By the end of the year, with the support of partners — Belgium, Denmark, Norway — we will deliver another package worth 1.4 billion euros to Ukraine. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany

It is noted that a new aid package for Kyiv will be formed by the end of the year with the support of Belgium, Denmark, and Norway.

It will contain:

air defense equipment,

IRIS-T,

anti-aircraft artillery complex Skynex,

"cheetahs",

guided howitzers,

ACS,

armored vehicles,

combat drones,

radars,

ammunition.

Scholz also noted that a new package worth 600 million euros has already been delivered to Ukraine, which includes the fifth IRIS-T SLM system, tanks, howitzers, ammunition and drones. According to the German chancellor, air defense assistance remains central to Ukraine's aid. Share

Scholz also announced that Germany will continue to support Ukraine in 2025 — 4 billion euros have already been allocated to the country's budget. It is about direct bilateral military aid.

What was included in the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany

On September 19, Germany handed Ukraine a new package of military aid. It contains two dozen Leopard 1 A5 tanks and more than 60,000 155-mm shells.

The new aid package includes, in particular: