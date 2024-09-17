Ukraine's allies are secretly discussing scenarios for the end of the war
Ukraine's allies are secretly discussing scenarios for the end of the war

The partners do not want Ukraine to lose its positions and become vulnerable
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, some of Ukraine's allies are already thinking about how to end Russia's war against Ukraine if there are no significant changes on the front in the near future.

Points of attention

  • In the West, the strategy for 2025 and ways to end the war through negotiations are being actively discussed.
  • Tensions are rising due to the destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Russian drones and missiles.
  • Allies of Kyiv seek to protect the country from a new Russian attack and avoid participation in the war.

The partners do not want Ukraine to lose its positions and become vulnerable

According to insiders, the strategy for 2025 is already being actively discussed in the West.

The leaders of some countries are increasingly inclined to the fact that the war can be ended through negotiations.

Anonymous sources also confirmed that the decision on negotiations will be made by Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team and that no one is putting pressure on the Ukrainian authorities.

But as the war heads into a new winter, the battlefield shows no sign of a breakthrough. This is prompting some allied officials to begin exploring diplomatic ways out of the impasse, the article says.

Western leaders are also concerned about the fact that Russian drones and missiles have destroyed a significant part of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. That is why this winter can be extremely difficult for Ukrainians.

See: Zelensky talked about the plan for the victory of Ukraine:

What might be the West's new plan to end the war

First of all, the West wants to protect Ukraine from a new potential Russian attack.

In addition, Kyiv's allies will try to do everything possible not to become participants in this war.

Any negotiations will also have to overcome the bitter legacy of the Minsk agreements, which were negotiated after the seizure of Crimea in 2014, the article says.

It is also currently extremely popular to think that the time between the November US election and the presidential inauguration next January may provide a window of opportunity.

What's important to understand is that's when Joe Biden's team may have more political leeway to make a deal.

