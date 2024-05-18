Ukrainian army repel 18 attacks by Russian army in Pokrovske sector over last 24 hours

The intensity of hostilities was the highest in the Pokrovsk sector on 18 May.

What is happening in different parts of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 18/05/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the current day, there have already been 66 combat clashes.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked in the areas of Lyptsi and northwest of Zelene, the battle continues in the area of Vovchansk. Currently, the total number of combat encounters in this direction has reached 10, while the Russian invaders tried to improve the tactical position eight times, and our units, in turn, twice. Enemy planes dropped three more guided aerial bombs near Zelene.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has already attempted seven assaults, in particular in the area of the Synkivka settlement. Ukrainian soldiers are carrying out a counterattack in another area. The situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defence Forces.

In the Lyman direction, the number of combat clashes of the current day has increased to five. To support the attack in the direction of Torskye, the Russians launched an air strike against this settlement using three anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Siversk direction , in the Donetsk region, an enemy airstrike using an anti-aircraft missile system was carried out on Bilohorivka.

One of the hottest directions of the front remains Kramatorsk , where the number of aggressor attacks reached 10. Ivanovske and Kurdyumivka became the new directions of the enemy's assault actions during the day. Russian aviation struck Diliivka with unguided air missiles.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the tension of hostilities is the highest today: here our soldiers repelled 18 enemy assaults. The fiercest near Novooleksandrivka. Nevelske also became the direction of the occupiers' attacks.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy tried to break through the lines of our defense nine times, in particular in the Heorhiivka area. Yelyzavetivka fell under guided aerial bombs of Russian terrorists.

Twice the enemy tried to attack in the area of Staromayorske in the direction of Vremivsk, but suffered losses and retreated.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

