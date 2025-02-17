Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of the Russian army during the day

Over the past 24 hours, 129 combat clashes took place on the front between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

Current situation on the front on February 17

Operational information as of 08:00 on 02/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched two missile and 95 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used 5 missiles and dropped 141 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 5,500 attacks, 124 of them from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,932 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The Russian aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Sumy region; Hulyaipole and Kamianske, Zaporizhia region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 11 artillery systems, two control points, one air defense system, and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv direction last day, our troops successfully repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Vovchansk.

Yesterday, 16 combat clashes took place in the Kupyansk direction near Petropavlivka, Zagryzove, Boguslavka, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Novoyehorivka, Novoplatonivka, Novolubivka, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, and Dronivka.

In the Siversky direction near the settlement of Hryhorivka, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovy Yar and Vasyukivka were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Krymske and Toretsk.

Forty attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction during the past day. The enemy troops are most active near the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Oleksiivka, Andriivka, Dachne, and Ulakly.

The defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Novopavlivske direction. In the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Burlatske, Novoocheretuvate, and Novosilka, the invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defense lines 18 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces carried out six assaults on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novoandreyevka, Pyatikhatki, Shcherbaky, and Maly Shcherbaky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Prydniprovsk and Hulyaipil directions over the past day.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction , where the enemy over the past day conducted nine assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units, carried out 51 airstrikes, dropped 80 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 495 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.