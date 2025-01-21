Ukrainian Defense Forces Hit Aircraft Plant and Oil Tanker in Russian Territory

On the night of January 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a number of important facilities on Russian territory. In particular, the Liskinskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region and the aircraft factory in Smolensk, where combat aircraft are modernized and produced.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces carried out successful strikes on an oil depot and an aircraft factory in the Russian Federation.
- The attacks are aimed at important enemy targets used to supply Russian troops.
- The oil depot belongs to one of the largest Russian state corporations, Rosneft.
- Special operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm the readiness and effectiveness of Ukrainian troops in defensive operations.
- The military is further clarifying the consequences of the attacks and continuing to interact with other military units.
Defense forces hit a number of important enemy targets
The General Staff noted that the attacked oil depot belongs to one of the largest Russian state corporations, Rosneft.
In addition, Ukrainian drones and special forces struck the facilities of Smolensk Aviation Plant in the Smolensk region. The plant is engaged in the production and modernization of Russian combat aircraft.
Also on the night of January 21, Ukrainian troops struck a command post of the 29th combined arms army of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Volnovakha in the Donetsk region. According to the General Staff, explosions were heard and smoke was recorded in the area of the target.
The results of the strikes are currently being clarified.
What is known about the attack on the Russian oil depot in the Kaluga region?
On the night of January 18, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully struck the Rosneft base.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that he is located in the settlement of Lyudinovo, Kaluga Region, Russia.
After a powerful impact, a fire broke out on the territory of the base.
In addition, it is emphasized that more detailed information regarding the results of the combat operation is being clarified.
