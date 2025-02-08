Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 15 Russian Army Attacks in Kursk Region Since the Beginning of the Day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 60 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces have repelled 15 attacks by the Russian army in the Kursk region since the beginning of the day amidst ongoing clashes.
- Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided operational information on the current situation on the front, highlighting the cynical shelling of border settlements by the Russian Federation.
Current situation on the front on February 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, in particular Bila Bereza and Chuykivka in Sumy region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Ukrainian soldiers today repelled two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Novy, Novoyegorivka, and Yampolivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovye Yar and Bila Hora. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Makovoye area.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Krymske and Toretsk. Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 17 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 12 attacks, and five clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy attacked five times near Constantinople. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out one attack in the direction of Novopil. In addition, the enemy carried out air strikes on Hulyaipil and Novodarivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an airstrike on Olhivske.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 15 Russian attacks, and six more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 26 guided bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 309 artillery shells.
