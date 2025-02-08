Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 15 Russian Army Attacks in Kursk Region Since the Beginning of the Day

Operational information as of 16:00 08.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Bila Bereza and Chuykivka in Sumy region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian soldiers today repelled two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three assault operations near Petropavlivka and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked four times near Novy, Novoyegorivka, and Yampolivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Chasovye Yar and Bila Hora. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Makovoye area.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Krymske and Toretsk. Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka were hit by airstrikes.