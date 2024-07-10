US officials say the situation in Ukraine is improving after Congress passed a major $61 billion aid package after a months-long delay.
Points of attention
- After the US Congress approved $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, the country's position at the front improved significantly.
- According to NATO, the Russian invaders began to experience a shortage of ammunition and manpower, which complicates their offensive plans in Ukraine.
- Putin may soon attempt to secure additional ammunition supplies and mobilize inexperienced units.
- The Armed Forces have shown stability and support an active conflict at the front, which puts some pressure on Russia and its actions.
- The analysis shows that the Ukrainian army is ready to defend its positions and can respond to a potential attack by Russian forces.
AFU improved their positions on front
While the front line has remained largely unchanged for over a year, they say Moscow will likely face increasing challenges in maintaining its battlefield advantage.
However, he said, the lines have stabilized, and Russia is suffering extraordinary costs "which force it to rely on poorly trained forces, which plays into Ukraine's hands."
Is the Russian army ready for a large-scale summer offensive?
The NATO leadership concluded that the Russian invaders currently lack the ammunition and troops to launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine, which was planned for the summer of 2024.
The Alliance draws attention to the frantic losses of the Russian occupiers at the front, which are the price of the enemy's attempts to retain small territorial gains.
The lack of manpower and ammunition confirms that the Russian army is not currently ready for a large-scale offensive.
Likely, the dictator Putin will soon try to secure significant supplies of munitions from other countries in addition to those he already receives from Iran and North Korea.
In addition, there is a high risk that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation will issue an order for a new large-scale mobilisation, because even those 30,000 soldiers who strengthen the enemy's army every month turned out to be insufficient for a breakthrough at the front.
