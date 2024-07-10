US officials say the situation in Ukraine is improving after Congress passed a major $61 billion aid package after a months-long delay.

AFU improved their positions on front

While the front line has remained largely unchanged for over a year, they say Moscow will likely face increasing challenges in maintaining its battlefield advantage.

Ukraine remains under pressure, it remains a very active conflict. We should not look through rose-colored glasses, — said a senior official of the US administration. Share

However, he said, the lines have stabilized, and Russia is suffering extraordinary costs "which force it to rely on poorly trained forces, which plays into Ukraine's hands."

Is the Russian army ready for a large-scale summer offensive?

The NATO leadership concluded that the Russian invaders currently lack the ammunition and troops to launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine, which was planned for the summer of 2024.

The Alliance draws attention to the frantic losses of the Russian occupiers at the front, which are the price of the enemy's attempts to retain small territorial gains.

The lack of manpower and ammunition confirms that the Russian army is not currently ready for a large-scale offensive.

What they have to do is order understaffed, inexperienced units to move into areas to achieve unrealistic goals, a NATO insider told reporters. Share

Likely, the dictator Putin will soon try to secure significant supplies of munitions from other countries in addition to those he already receives from Iran and North Korea.