According to American analyst Rajan Menon, it is currently highly unprofitable for Ukraine to start negotiations with the aggressor country, Russia.
Points of attention
- One of the possible scenarios for the end of the war in Ukraine is the return of most of the occupied territories due to the mobilisation and support of Western allies.
- Russia may lose part of the occupied territories and agree to negotiations, which will open the way for Ukraine to become a member of the EU and NATO.
- The last scenario involves freezing the conflict with the demand for neutrality from Russia and the development of Ukraine's negotiating positions.
Why now is not the time for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
He believes calls for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have a significant drawback.
In particular, supporters of reaching an agreement between Kyiv and the criminal Kremlin regime of dictator Vladimir Putin state the problems of the Ukrainian military but do not mention the issues of the occupying army of the Russian Federation and the significantly more significant losses of the invaders in the war. Thus, any possible negotiations with the criminal Kremlin regime of dictator Putin must be conducted from a position of strength.
The analyst drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has only just begun to receive Western weapons.
According to what scenarios the war in Ukraine can end
The analyst notes that having received enough Western weapons and replenished its front-line units' forces to mobilise, Ukan returned more of the territories occupied by Russia.
According to Menon, this may finally make Kremlin dictator Putin understand that his occupying army will not achieve new successes in the war.
In this case, Ukraine will have much more arguments during the negotiations.
The expert suggests that the war could end in at least one of the following three ways:
The occupation army of the Russian Federation is capturing even more Ukrainian territories at a time when Western partners are succumbing to war fatigue. It will allow Putin to impose his conditions on Kyiv, retain control over the captured territories, and bring the rest of Ukraine under his influence.
Russia loses part of the occupied territories. Putin recognises his inability to achieve additional successes and agrees to negotiations. Ukraine eventually became a member of the EU and NATO but refused to place NATO military bases and foreign military contingents on its territory.
The war has reached a dead end from which neither side can escape. At the same time, the Kremlin seeks recognition of Ukraine's neutrality. Kyiv is using its negotiating power to insist on armed neutrality, which would give it the freedom to train its armed forces in Western countries, equip its army with Western weapons, and thus remain outside Russia's sphere of influence.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-