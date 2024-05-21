Washington preparing new aid package for Ukraine — Politico

White House may announce a new military aid package for Ukraine by the end of this week, according to Politico.
US may announce a new aid package for Ukraine
According to the publication, the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to return to the previous schedule, according to which the reduction of US ammunition and equipment for Ukraine was announced approximately every two weeks.
At the same time, two American officials told the publication that a new package of military aid may appear later this week.
What is known about US aid to Ukraine
The United States is providing multifaceted assistance to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. In particular, Washington has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid, including weapons, ammunition, missiles and military equipment.
On 20 May 2024, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, US Permanent Representative Robert Wood said that the United States would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory.
At the same time, the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, emphasised that the United States is working around the clock to supply weapons to Ukraine to help it protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new $2 billion aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, which includes a significant amount of weapons.
