Washington preparing new aid package for Ukraine — Politico
Ukraine
Washington preparing new aid package for Ukraine — Politico

The US
Source:  Politico

White House may announce a new military aid package for Ukraine by the end of this week, according to Politico.

US may announce a new aid package for Ukraine

According to the publication, the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to return to the previous schedule, according to which the reduction of US ammunition and equipment for Ukraine was announced approximately every two weeks.

At the same time, two American officials told the publication that a new package of military aid may appear later this week.

That was the general sequence of aid packages for most of last year, until the money ran out and Congress finally passed a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine last month, the report says.

What is known about US aid to Ukraine

The United States is providing multifaceted assistance to Ukraine in response to the Russian invasion. In particular, Washington has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid, including weapons, ammunition, missiles and military equipment.

On 20 May 2024, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, US Permanent Representative Robert Wood said that the United States would continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, the coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, emphasised that the United States is working around the clock to supply weapons to Ukraine to help it protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced a new $2 billion aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, which includes a significant amount of weapons.

