Watch: AFU shot down 3 Russian Zala reconnaissance drones in the Novopavlovsk direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: AFU shot down 3 Russian Zala reconnaissance drones in the Novopavlovsk direction

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Zala
In the Novopavlovsk direction, pilots of strike drones from the unmanned systems battalion destroyed three Russian Zala-type reconnaissance UAVs.

Points of attention

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine achieve success in combat operations by shooting down 3 Russian Zala reconnaissance drones.
  • Ukrainian drone operators skillfully detected and destroyed enemy drones attempting aerial reconnaissance of Ukrainian defenders.
  • The operational-strategic group of troops Khhortytsia reports the successful interception of Russian Zala drones in the Novopavlovsk direction.

Ukrainian drone operators shot down 3 Russian drones Zala

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia".

Pilots of the unmanned systems battalion discovered enemy drones in the sky, which at different times tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance of the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

Thanks to the skillful actions of the drone pilots, the Russian UAVs were shot down.

Now the occupiers have "minus" three enemy reconnaissance aircraft, which will no longer fly in our skies and will not conduct aerial reconnaissance of our positions in that direction, — noted the "Khortytsia" military air base.

