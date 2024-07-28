According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov, during his speech to the graduates of the Kyiv School of Economics, the criminal war unleashed by Russia will definitely end with the victory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia will lead to the need to address important challenges and opportunities for the country.
- Head of Ukrainian military intelligence stresses the importance of being number one and overcoming all enemies for Ukraine's successful future.
- The new generation of Ukrainians is called upon to influence the world and help find answers to global issues post-war.
- Accepting challenges as opportunities for improvement is emphasized as a way to build a successful future for Ukraine and contribute to humanity.
- The speech by Kyryll Budanov serves as a crucial message for preparing for the post-war phase and shaping a better future for the country.
What challenges will Ukraine face after the end of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation
Budanov also cited as an example the words of the American combat general, hero of two world wars, George Patton: "Don't stop. Someone has to be the first, why not you?".
How will the new generation of Ukrainians after the end of the war with the Russian Federation be able to influence the world
