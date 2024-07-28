What will need to be resolved in Ukraine after the end of the war against the Russian Federation — Budanov's explanation
What will need to be resolved in Ukraine after the end of the war against the Russian Federation — Budanov's explanation

Kyrylo Budanov
Kyryll Budanov
According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov, during his speech to the graduates of the Kyiv School of Economics, the criminal war unleashed by Russia will definitely end with the victory of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The victory of Ukraine in the war with Russia will lead to the need to address important challenges and opportunities for the country.
  • Head of Ukrainian military intelligence stresses the importance of being number one and overcoming all enemies for Ukraine's successful future.
  • The new generation of Ukrainians is called upon to influence the world and help find answers to global issues post-war.
  • Accepting challenges as opportunities for improvement is emphasized as a way to build a successful future for Ukraine and contribute to humanity.
  • The speech by Kyryll Budanov serves as a crucial message for preparing for the post-war phase and shaping a better future for the country.

What challenges will Ukraine face after the end of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation

Any forward movement is met with resistance. So, when you feel resistance, when it is difficult for you, then you are doing everything right. We are and always will be. And we will overcome all enemies. Remember - you should always be first, number one. Never try to be "not worse than anyone else", or "at the same level as the leaders", no. Only number one, - stressed the head of Ukrainian military intelligence.

Budanov also cited as an example the words of the American combat general, hero of two world wars, George Patton: "Don't stop. Someone has to be the first, why not you?".

How will the new generation of Ukrainians after the end of the war with the Russian Federation be able to influence the world

Fate chose us - you and I got to live and study in an extraordinary time. Right now and right here, in Ukraine, with our participation, global issues are being resolved that will have decisive consequences for the history of our state and for humanity in general. The new generation of the Ukrainian nation must help the world find answers to these questions, - noted the head of the Ukrainian State Government.

