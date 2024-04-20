WP journalists named the terms of the arrival of American weapons in Ukraine

According to the journalists of The Washington Post, after the Congress approved the funding of aid to Ukraine, Kyiv will receive a new military package from Washington in less than a week.

What is known about the timing of the arrival of weapons from the USA to Ukraine

The authors of the article note that already on April 20, the House of Representatives of the US Congress will finally consider the financing of aid to Ukraine.

If the bill proposed by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, is approved, it will be considered by the Senate next week.

After approval by the Senate, the document will be sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

According to the interlocutors of the publication in the Pentagon, the American military has already started preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine in advance.

After the adoption of the law on aid to Ukraine, it will take less than a week before some of the weapons reach the battlefield, — notes one of the interlocutors of the publication. Share

What exactly will be included in the first batch of weapons and in what quantity is currently unknown.

According to the authors of the material, the new package will include 155 mm artillery ammunition and medium-range rockets.

Presumably, the US may also transfer additional air defense equipment and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

What is known about the adoption by Congress of Johnson's proposed aid project to Ukraine

Johnson's bill provides for the allocation of $60.84 billion for assistance to Ukraine.

Of these, 23.2 billion will be spent on replenishment of American weapons and supplies, which will be transferred to Ukraine.

The remaining funds will be distributed as follows:

13.8 billion — for the purchase of advanced weapons systems, defense products and defense services for Ukraine;

11.3 billion — for current US military operations in Europe;

26 million — for continued supervision and accountability with assistance.

The draft law also provides for direct financial assistance to the Ukrainian budget in the amount of 7.85 billion dollars.

However, it is planned that these funds will be provided to Ukraine as a loan.

The bill proposed by Johnson also provides for the possibility of writing off this credit by the president's decision, but after November 5, when the US presidential election will be held.

In his bill, Johnson included a ban on the Ukrainian government using these funds to pay pensions.

Another interesting point in the draft law is the obligation of the US president to immediately transfer long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

The President may refuse to transfer ATACMS if the transfer would harm US national interests.

Another bill proposed by Johnson provides for the adoption of a law that allows the US president to transfer seized Russian assets to Ukraine.

As expected, this bill will allow Ukraine to receive up to 8 billion Russian assets seized in the United States.

The House of Representatives will begin work at 4 p.m. Kyiv time.

The draft law on aid to Ukraine is currently the third in line for consideration.

Among all the submitted amendments, only four will be brought to the session hall, each of which will be discussed in 10 minutes — so "amendment spam" should not particularly delay the process.

Decisive votes for all bills should take place at 20:00-20:30 Kyiv time.