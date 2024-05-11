During his visit to EU countries, Chinese leader Xi Jinping tried to influence the relations of European partners with the US.

What is known about Xi Jinping's attempts to worsen EU-US relations

Journalists of the publication note that the leader of the People's Republic of China managed to achieve almost nothing as a result of his visit to France.

However, his visits to Serbia and Hungary turned out to be more effective for him.

Although Xi spoke of the need to avoid a new Cold War, his diplomacy revived the differences of the last war, pitting Eastern Europe against the West, the publication said. Share

It is noted that French leader Emmanuel Macron hoped to establish closer personal ties with Xi Jinping and persuade him to influence Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin and end his criminal war against Ukraine.

However, the leader of the PRC did not actually change his position regarding the Kremlin's criminal war against Ukraine.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also emphasised the existential nature of the war, and the leader of the People's Republic of China urged to avoid criticising China on this matter.

Journalists of the publication note that Xi Jinping intended to influence the relations between the EU and the US by causing a disturbance in them, but he hardly succeeded in this.

What is known about Xi Jinping's visit to Hungary

During his visit to Hungary, the leader of the People's Republic of China announced his readiness to direct a new wave of investments to this country.

The authors of the article emphasise that Hungary is currently facing a lack of funds to finance the further growth of economic indicators.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, noted that among the agreements signed as part of the visit of the leader of the People's Republic of China to the country are funds for the expensive modernization of the country's old railway network, as well as the construction of the delayed connection between the Budapest airport and the center of the capital.

Hungary also announced its intention to deepen cooperation with the Chinese company Huawei.