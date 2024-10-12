Zelensky announced the creation of joint military production facilities of Ukraine and France

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that Ukraine and France will work on the creation of joint military enterprises.
- President Zelensky announced the formation of joint military enterprises between Ukraine and France to strengthen defense capabilities.
- Ukraine intends to implement the Danish investment model to attract funds for military production development.
- The collaboration with France in developing modern military technologies is crucial for enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Ukraine and France will create joint military production
The president announced this during his evening address on October 12.
He noted that the Danish model is currently working — when the governments of partner countries attract investments in the production of weapons. At the same time, Ukraine considers the new French model as an opportunity to attract investments in the creation of new industries.
The President added that ensuring the implementation of all agreements is a personal task for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Strategic Industries.
Zelensky called on partner countries to join forces to force Russia to make peace
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of the leading European countries and emphasized that joint efforts must be taken now, in the coming months.
The president announced this in an evening video message.
And here, in Germany, and yesterday in one day in three countries at once — Great Britain, France, Italy — I presented our Victory Plan to the leaders of Europe. Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney. And today — in a conversation with Olaf. All the details of our strategy for approaching peace are geopolitical, military, and economic.
