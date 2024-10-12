Zelensky announced the creation of joint military production facilities of Ukraine and France

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that Ukraine and France will work on the creation of joint military enterprises.

The president announced this during his evening address on October 12.

In France, we talked about a new model of cooperation — about the creation of joint Ukrainian-French production facilities in our country. It is being worked out at the level of the ministries of defense. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

He noted that the Danish model is currently working — when the governments of partner countries attract investments in the production of weapons. At the same time, Ukraine considers the new French model as an opportunity to attract investments in the creation of new industries.

The President added that ensuring the implementation of all agreements is a personal task for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Strategic Industries.

Zelensky called on partner countries to join forces to force Russia to make peace

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of the leading European countries and emphasized that joint efforts must be taken now, in the coming months.

The president announced this in an evening video message.