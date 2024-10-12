Zelensky announced the creation of joint military production facilities of Ukraine and France
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky announced the creation of joint military production facilities of Ukraine and France

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
Читати українською

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that Ukraine and France will work on the creation of joint military enterprises.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky announced the formation of joint military enterprises between Ukraine and France to strengthen defense capabilities.
  • Ukraine intends to implement the Danish investment model to attract funds for military production development.
  • The collaboration with France in developing modern military technologies is crucial for enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Ukraine and France will create joint military production

The president announced this during his evening address on October 12.

In France, we talked about a new model of cooperation — about the creation of joint Ukrainian-French production facilities in our country. It is being worked out at the level of the ministries of defense.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

He noted that the Danish model is currently working — when the governments of partner countries attract investments in the production of weapons. At the same time, Ukraine considers the new French model as an opportunity to attract investments in the creation of new industries.

The President added that ensuring the implementation of all agreements is a personal task for the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Strategic Industries.

Zelensky called on partner countries to join forces to force Russia to make peace

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of the leading European countries and emphasized that joint efforts must be taken now, in the coming months.

The president announced this in an evening video message.

And here, in Germany, and yesterday in one day in three countries at once — Great Britain, France, Italy — I presented our Victory Plan to the leaders of Europe. Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloney. And today — in a conversation with Olaf. All the details of our strategy for approaching peace are geopolitical, military, and economic.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. Can Zelensky change his approach
Ukraine wants to stop the bloodshed
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky met with the Pope — details and photos
Office of the President of Ukraine
What is known about Zelensky's meeting with the Pope
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Force Russia to make peace. Zelensky summarized the results of meetings with European leaders
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?